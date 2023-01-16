Germany's Energy Crisis Sends It Tumbling Down Investment Rankings

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.59 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.86 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.05 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.546 +0.127 +3.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.533 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.533 +0.000 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.26 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.42 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.69 +0.92 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 412 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.39 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.31 +0.73 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Equinor CEO: High Energy Bills Are Here To Stay For The UK

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

Energy bills could fall under…

TotalEnergies To Supply LNG To Germany’s Newest Import Terminal

TotalEnergies To Supply LNG To Germany’s Newest Import Terminal

TotalEnergies will supply LNG and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany's Energy Crisis Sends It Tumbling Down Investment Rankings

By Irina Slav - Jan 16, 2023, 2:48 AM CST

The energy shortages plaguing Europe’s largest economy since 2021 have affected its attractiveness as an investment destination.

According to a report in the German daily Augsburger Allgemeine, Germany now ranks 18th out of 21 countries, falling four places in the ranking produced by the German economic research institute ZEW, Reuters reported.

The institute cited higher energy costs and a labor shortage for the revision of Germany’s place in the ranking, along with the slow pace of innovation and a complicated bureaucratic environment.

Soaring gas prices have shaken the German industry and prompted the government to spend billions of euros on helping businesses, as well as households, survive. Even with the state aid, however, many German businesses are curbing their activities or moving them to lower-cost energy locations such as the United States and Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September last year, the German government approved a 200-billion-euro support package for businesses and households that included a gas price cap, to run until the spring of 2024.

In addition to the support package, Germany, like other EU countries, has imposed a windfall tax on energy firms, also to be in effect until the spring of 2024.

Besides financial support, the government also prompted lower gas consumption both from businesses and households to ensure supply security for the winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the country’s energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, Germany’s natural gas consumption dropped by 14 percent in 2022 compared to the average consumption for the past four years.

Industrial demand fell by 15 percent compared to the average for the past four years. Between October and December, industrial gas consumption fell by 23 percent, and consumption by private consumers and businesses was 21 percent below the previous years.

Still, energy costs remained higher because Germany switched from Russian pipeline gas to LNG, which pushed its gas import bill significantly higher than it used to be.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

A Significant New Natural Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt

Next Post

Equinor CEO: High Energy Bills Are Here To Stay For The UK

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com