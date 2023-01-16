Equinor CEO: High Energy Bills Are Here To Stay For The UK

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.55 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.84 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.05 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.545 +0.126 +3.69%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.529 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.529 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.26 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.42 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.69 +0.92 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 412 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.39 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.31 +0.73 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Equinor CEO: High Energy Bills Are Here To Stay For The UK

China's Covid Crisis Will Ensure Oil Price Volatility

China's Covid Crisis Will Ensure Oil Price Volatility

China is currently suffering through…

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Over the past two years,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor CEO: High Energy Bills Are Here To Stay For The UK

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2023, 5:04 AM CST

Energy bills in the UK are not expected to return to the levels from before Covid as the energy markets are very different now with the lack of Russian oil and gas, Equinor’s chief executive officer Anders Opedal told the BBC in an interview published on Monday.

Gas and electricity bills for UK households will be slightly higher, according to Opedal, than before Covid and Ukraine war times, when a typical UK household paid some $1,590 (£1,300) on energy bills per year.   

Currently, the annual bill of a typical UK household is around two times higher. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Accelerating the adoption of renewables “will require a lot of investment and these investments need to be paid for, so I would assume that the energy bills may slightly be higher than in the past but not as volatile and high as we have today,” Opedal told the BBC.

In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the significant cuts of Russian gas flows to Europe, “we need to treat energy as something that is not abundant,” Equinor’s chief executive said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operators need to make sure they are making the right investments in energy and people should conserve energy, after the end of what was perceived as an era in which the world had a lot of cheaper energy, according to Opedal.

Specifically for the UK, the recent hike in the windfall tax on North Sea operators is making companies, including Equinor, to carefully assess the impact of the raised taxes.

“It is affecting how we judge each project because we have to take into account what is the tax level compared to what are all the other risks,” Opedal told the BBC, but noted that the windfall tax hasn’t affected the investment strategy of Equinor in the UK.

Equinor is proposing developing the Rosebank oil and gas field, off the coast of the Shetland Islands, with a final investment decision expected in 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Germany's Energy Crisis Sends It Tumbling Down Investment Rankings

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com