Germany Plans Large Share Sale of Nationalized Energy Major Uniper

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.34 -1.48 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 81.82 -1.05 -1.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.144 +0.067 +3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.209 -0.052 -2.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.209 -0.052 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 792 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 246 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Germany Plans Large Share Sale of Nationalized Energy Major Uniper

Alaska’s State-Sponsored LNG Project Is Struggling To Find Investors

Alaska’s State-Sponsored LNG Project Is Struggling To Find Investors

Alaska’s statewide elected officials have intensified…

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Oil prices climbed dramatically this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Plans Large Share Sale of Nationalized Energy Major Uniper

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 31, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

Germany has started exploring options to sell a large stake in energy giant Uniper, which the government nationalized in 2022, with a possible share offering at the end of this year or next year, sources with knowledge of the plan told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The German government has launched initial talks with potential advisers, according to Bloomberg’s unnamed sources.  

Germany had to nationalize Uniper in 2022 to avoid its collapse amid soaring gas prices and a lack of Russian supply in the wake of the Ukraine invasion and the EU sanction barrage. Uniper and other German energy firms had been amassing losses with the lack of contracted Russian gas supply and the high price they had to pay on the spot market to replace lost Russian volumes.  

The total bill for Uniper’s nationalization came in at $53 billion.

Contacted by Bloomberg about the possible share sale, a representative for Uniper declined to comment on any details, but noted that the European Commission approved the nationalization on the condition that Germany work out an exit strategy to reduce its stake to not more than 25% plus one share by end 2028 at the latest.

After the nationalization, Germany owns more than 99% in Uniper, whose shares are still listed in Frankfurt, but trade is thin.

Considering that trading in Uniper shares is very low volume and frequency, a share sale would be a kind of a new initial public offering or a “re-IPO”, according to market participants cited by Bloomberg.  

Uniper’s current market capitalization is around $25.8 billion (23.8 billion euros).

In any stock offering by the German government, Uniper’s shares would likely be priced at some discount compared to the current market price, some of Bloomberg’s sources said.

A share sale would give Germany a needed cash infusion as its budget has been strained by a recent ruling of the Federal Constitutional. The top court ruled in November that the government’s plans to transfer $65 billion (60 billion euros) from unused emergency COVID funding to Germany’s new Energy and Climate Fund is unconstitutional and the climate fund should be reduced by that amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

Next Post

Europe’s Largest LNG Terminal Signs 10-Year Deal for Algerian Natural Gas

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com