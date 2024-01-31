Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.61 -1.21 -1.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.03 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.113 +0.036 +1.73%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.220 -0.041 -1.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.220 -0.041 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 792 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 245 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

Uzbekistan Eyes Deepened Economic, Energy, and Security Ties with China

Uzbekistan Eyes Deepened Economic, Energy, and Security Ties with China

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev's state…

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

The total rig count rose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 31, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

Chinese economic activity, a key barometer of oil demand, put some downward pressure on oil prices on Monday after data showed on Wednesday that manufacturing contracted in January for the fourth straight month. 

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly while remaining in contraction, dampening hopes for a rebound.  China’s January PMI rose to 49.2, up from 49 in December, with levels below 50 considered to be a state of contraction and analysts concluding that China remains challenged by lagging demand and consumption. The new orders subindex increased by 0.3 percentage points, month-on-month, showing only a slight improvement in demand. 

“The rise in the manufacturing index was mostly driven by a rise in the output component. The overall new orders component and export orders components rose too, but by less and they remain below 50, consistent with softening demand and a decline in exports,” analysts at Capital Economics told the South China Morning Post on Wednesday. 

"The factory data confirms our view that China, at least for now, is an impediment to global oil demand growth," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters. 

Last year saw China’s manufacturing PMI drop for five months in a row from April, with a brief respite in September before returning to contraction the following month, where it remains so far in 2024. On Wednesday, the data put minimal downward pressure on oil prices, with Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) shedding about 1% in morning trading and geopolitical developments counterbalancing China data. In the meantime, the real estate sector, which accounts for around 25% of China’s GDP, is experiencing a major setback in the New Year, with a court ordering the liquidation of giant property developer Evergrande. 

This year, Beijing is expected to see targeted growth at around 5%, according to the South China Morning Post. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Even Tankers Carrying Russian Fuels Have Started Avoiding the Red Sea

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com