Germany Moves To Expropriate Energy Firms In Case Of Emergency

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.5 +4.34 +4.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.6 +4.16 +3.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.654 -0.085 -1.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.935 +0.019 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.955 +0.164 +4.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.3 -1.23 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.955 +0.164 +4.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 165 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.2 +0.80 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 4 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

The actions of India over…

Soaring Costs Set To Hurt U.S. Shale Production

Soaring Costs Set To Hurt U.S. Shale Production

With oil prices consistently above…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Moves To Expropriate Energy Firms In Case Of Emergency

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

The lower house of the German Parliament approved a bill on Thursday that could allow the government to place energy firms under trusteeship if the security of supply in Germany is threatened.

Europe’s largest economy, Germany, is a major buyer of Russian natural gas and oil and has been preparing for two months for the possibility that fossil fuel supplies from Russia could be disrupted either because of sanctions or retaliatory moves from Moscow to cut—or cut off—the supply of oil and/or natural gas.

Now the German lawmakers passed a bill—which still needs to pass in the upper house of Parliament—that would allow the government to expropriate critical energy infrastructure and assets in case an emergency occurs.

Germany has recently dropped its opposition to an EU ban on Russian oil imports, but the European Commission’s proposal for an official ban from last week is still being discussed in detail amid opposition from Hungary and other central European members heavily dependent on Russian oil supply.

Germany, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing to take control of the PCK refinery in Schwedt, operated by Russian state-owned Rosneft. The new plan would see PCK inputs shipped through the German Baltic Sea port of Rostock and the Polish port of Gdansk through an alternative pipeline link.

The new bill, if passed, could be first applied to the Schwedt refinery.

At the same time, Russian gas supply to a Gazprom subsidiary that Germany placed under trusteeship in April has stopped, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Parliament on Thursday.

Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Gazprom’s subsidiaries in Europe, banning them from supplying Russian gas.

“Gazprom and its subsidiaries are affected,” Minister Habeck said as quoted by Reuters, adding that “This means some of the subsidiaries are getting no more gas from Russia. But the market is offering alternatives.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Hopes Agreement On Russian Oil Ban Will Be Reached In May

Next Post

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com