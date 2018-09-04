Flagship Nigerian Crude Grade At Risk Over Protests At Exxon

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.13 +1.33 +1.91%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.29 +1.14 +1.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.854 -0.062 -2.13%
Mars US 4 days 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 4 days 75.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.854 -0.062 -2.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 75.78 +0.38 +0.50%
Murban 1 day 77.55 +0.06 +0.08%
Iran Heavy 1 day 72.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.91 +0.32 +0.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Girassol 1 day 78.39 +0.29 +0.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.74 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 days 43.91 -0.51 -1.15%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.30 -0.45 -1.19%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 66.30 -0.45 -0.67%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 69.95 -0.45 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.80 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 1 day 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.05 -0.45 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.55 -0.45 -0.69%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.80 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.25 -0.50 -0.75%
Giddings 4 days 60.00 -0.50 -0.83%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.45 +1.04 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.75 -0.45 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 -0.45 -0.67%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Labor Day: Amazon/Bernie Sanders - Warehouse War
  • 11 minutes US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 15 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 3 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 17 hours GM in Race to be the First Manufacturer to Offer 180 Miles of EV Range in 10 Minutes
  • 8 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 4 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 8 mins Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 5 hours Facebook Committs To 100% Renewable Power For Global Operations By 2020
  • 18 hours Kremlin Says U.S. Spy Efforts Show It Is Meddling In Russia's Affairs
  • 12 hours Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse
  • 17 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 13 hours As EU Divisions Deepen, Macron Stakes Out Electoral Turf
  • 16 hours Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military Cooperation
  • 8 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 3 hours U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls
  • 5 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela

Breaking News:

Flagship Nigerian Crude Grade At Risk Over Protests At Exxon

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil is set to close…

Energy Factors Point To A Contrarian Trade In Railroad Stocks

Energy Factors Point To A Contrarian Trade In Railroad Stocks

Betting on a retracement of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Flagship Nigerian Crude Grade At Risk Over Protests At Exxon

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT Nigeria traffic

A six-week-long blockade of ExxonMobil’s offices and oil facilities in Nigeria by former workers protesting their dismissals now threatens the normal production and exports of Nigeria’s flagship Qua Iboe crude grade, the U.S. supermajor, operator of the oilfields producing Qua Iboe, said on Sunday.

“The continued blockade means a loss of access for employees [and contractors]. Continued denial of access to production facilities could impact the company’s ability to safely continue production operations,” S&P Global Platts quoted ExxonMobil as saying in a statement.

Exxon is the operator with a 40-percent stake of the fields producing the Qua Iboe grade. The fields are located 20-40 miles offshore Nigeria’s southeastern region. The oil is pumped to the shore via a seabed pipeline system to the Qua Iboe terminal, and production and exports average around 320,000 bpd. Due to its qualities of light crude containing very low levels of sulfur, the Qua Iboe has high yield of gasoline and middle distillates, and is popular among refiners globally.

The blockade at Exxon started in the middle of July, when workers started to protest the dismissal of more than 800 security personnel that Exxon had engaged. The workers claim that they had been sacked without any severance pay and in breach of labor laws, and vowed to continue the protests until the laid-off workers are reinstated.

Exxon, for its part, told Platts that the despite the fact that the personnel were third-party direct employees, the U.S. company offered significant severance packages as agreed by all parties.

The protests continued even after the Nigerian Labor Ministry ordered last week the workers to stop their blockade, Exxon says.

According to the U.S. supermajor, the former employees threatened current employees with violence “and other actions that threaten production at one of Nigeria’s key joint venture assets,” says the Exxon statement, as carried by Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Govt Official: Russian Oil Firms Strong Enough To Withstand $15B Extra Taxes

Next Post

Outages At Norwegian Gas Fields To Cut Supply Up To Four Weeks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

$90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com