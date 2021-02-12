X

Gazprom Plans To Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline This Year

U.S. Rig Count Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

As the world continues to…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Gazprom Plans To Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2021, 8:30 AM CST

Russia's gas giant Gazprom plans to commission the controversial natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 this year, Russian news agency TASS reported on Thursday, quoting a presentation of a Gazprom executive at an energy forum in Russia.  

Last month, Gazprom was said to have warned investors that the Nord Stream 2 project could be suspended or entirely discontinued due to extraordinary circumstances, including "political pressure."

Germany has always looked at the Russia-led project from an economic standpoint, while the United States, several European countries, including the Baltic states, Poland, and the European Union (EU), have expressed concern about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool.

Over the past months, the U.S. has been broadening the sanctions against service providers and those funding vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 in a fresh attempt to prevent the project from completing. There is still a stretch of the pipeline route to be laid in the sea in Danish waters, but the U.S. is now targeting anyone helping the project's completion in any way.

Last month, the Trump Administration imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel that was expected to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2, while several Western companies are said to have abandoned links to the project for fear of sanctions. 

President Joe Biden "continues to believe that Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal for Europe," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing at the end of January.

"We're aware that the previous administration imposed new restrictions on activities related to the pipeline under the National Defense Authorization Act, and we will be reviewing those measures," Psaki said. 

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, former prime minister and now Deputy Chair of Russia's Security Council, said earlier this month that Russia could turn to a national or contract jurisdiction court to protect its interests against interference against the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

