Gasoline Production At Russian Refineries Drops To 15-Year Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.92 +0.96 +2.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.58 +0.87 +2.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 38.91 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.51 -0.12 -0.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.77 +1.23 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.68 +1.31 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.31 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.48 +0.21 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.10 +0.35 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.55 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 27.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.46 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 36.96 -0.42 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.36 -0.42 -1.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.46 -0.42 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.75 +1.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 -0.50 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.60 -0.32 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 1 hour NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 3 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 3 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 1 hour Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 3 hours Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco may issue bonds to cover $75 Billion dividend. Get use to it.
  • 15 hours National Guard kills again
  • 1 day US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 13 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 4 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 21 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 16 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 2 days New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 1 hour Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 19 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 1 day Let’s Try This....

Breaking News:

India Looks To End Decades-Old State Monopoly On Coal Mining

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia shocked the markets…

World's Largest Hedge Fund Goes All In On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

World's Largest Hedge Fund Goes All In On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

The new king of Wall…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Production At Russian Refineries Drops To 15-Year Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

Gasoline production at Russia’s oil refineries slumped to the lowest level in 15 years in May as the country curtailed crude oil production as part of the OPEC+ deal and as lockdowns slashed demand for fuels, according to data from the Russian energy ministry and Reuters calculations.    

Russia’s volumes of primary oil processing dropped last month by 7.2 percent on a daily basis from April, while seasonal maintenance at some oil refineries also impacted crude processing and gasoline output volumes.

In May, Russia banned imports of refined oil products, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, to protect its refining industry from cheap imports.

The ban, which will remain in effect until October 1, includes a ban on imports of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and gasoil, to ensure the energy security of the Russian federation and stabilize the domestic fuel market, the government said in a decree.  

Russia has been considering this measure since early April after oil prices crashed and led to much cheaper refined oil products outside Russia. In Russia, however, the price of fuels didn’t change much because of the nature of its regulations, Russian outlet RBC reported in April.

According to Russia’s independent fuel retailers’ association, demand for motor gasoline and diesel started to tick up in May from very low levels in April, which was the height of the lockdowns across Russia, the association told Russian business daily Vedomosti this week.

Although fuel demand is recovering, it is recovering very slowly, a representative of the association which does not include the vertically integrated oil firms in Russia, told Vedomosti.

The market shouldn’t expect a return of demand to pre-coronavirus levels in the next six months, according to the independent fuel retailers’ association.

Meanwhile, Russia is showing an unprecedented commitment to the ongoing record collective production cuts by almost complying with its share of the reductions so far in June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Giant Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs Amid Price Collapse

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com