Russia Nearly Hits OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Target

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.66 -0.72 -1.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.53 -0.43 -1.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.646 +0.032 +1.98%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 39.08 +1.26 +3.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 1 day 38.95 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.646 +0.032 +1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 40.54 +1.86 +4.81%
Graph up Murban 1 day 40.37 +1.82 +4.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 40.30 +6.33 +18.63%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.27 +0.66 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 39.75 +1.41 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.30 +1.39 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 27.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 34.88 +1.26 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 37.38 +1.26 +3.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 38.78 +1.26 +3.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 33.88 +1.26 +3.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 28.50 +1.25 +4.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 31.61 +1.26 +4.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 +0.85 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 8 hours National Guard kills again
  • 10 hours New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 3 hours OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 11 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 4 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 36 mins Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 1 hour France looking like a war zone
  • 9 hours NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 18 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 1 hour What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 11 mins Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 23 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 33 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 12 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 12 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

Venezuela Is Still Exporting Oil To China Despite Sanctions

Who Will Pay For Russia’s Unprecedented Oil Spill?

Who Will Pay For Russia’s Unprecedented Oil Spill?

The recent oil spill in…

Hydrogen Fuel Economy Is Finally Going Mainstream

Hydrogen Fuel Economy Is Finally Going Mainstream

Hydrogen power has been on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Nearly Hits OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Target

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2020, 7:00 AM CDT

The leader of the non-OPEC group of the OPEC+ pact, Russia, is showing an unprecedented commitment to the ongoing record collective production cuts by almost complying with its share of the reductions.  

As part of the OPEC+ deal sealed in April, Russia pledged to cut its production to 8.5 million bpd in May and June from a February 2020 baseline, or by 19 percent, from February 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Interfax in an interview in April. 

Russia had to cut its oil production from around 11 million bpd to 8.5 million bpd—and many analysts expected that Moscow would not be able to fully comply with its share of the cuts, again. 

But so far in June, Russia’s crude oil production has averaged 8.549 million bpd, according to estimates by Russian news agency TASS based on official government figures. This production level between June 1 and 15 is just above the 8.5-million-bpd ceiling for Russian crude oil production under the deal.

As early as in the middle of May, Russia was signaling that it would try to stick to its commitment in the OPEC+ deal. Between May 1 – the start of the new cuts – and May 19, Russia’s crude oil production averaged 8.72 million bpd, as per Reuters estimates. For the full month of May, crude oil output in Russia averaged 8.59 million bpd, and now estimates show that Moscow is moving closer to the 8.5-million-bpd target in June. 

In these record cuts in response to the crash in oil demand, the leaders of the OPEC+ pact – Saudi Arabia and Russia – had all the laggards (such as Iraq and Nigeria) commit to full compliance with the cuts before agreeing to a one-month extension of the record production reductions.  

Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to extend the record production cuts of 9.7 million bpd by one month through the end of July, contingent on all countries in the pact complying 100 percent with their quotas and compensating for their lack of compliance by overachieving in the cuts in July, August, and September. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Slips On Surprise Crude Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com