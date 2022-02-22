Bank Of America: The Ukraine Crisis Could Send Oil Prices $20 Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours 92.35 +1.28 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.88 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.547 +0.049 +1.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.814 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.713 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 90.95 +1.28 +1.43%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.713 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 85 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 3 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 22 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 9 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 7 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 16 mins "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 7 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil And Gas Investment Is Vital For UK Energy Security

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

Can Norwegian Natural Gas Solve Europe's Energy Crisis?

As Europe grapples with its…

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Russia’s energy minister has claimed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Bank Of America: The Ukraine Crisis Could Send Oil Prices $20 Higher

By Michael Kern - Feb 22, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Oil prices could jump by up to another $20 per barrel if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates further, according to Bank of America (BofA) Global Research.

The latest escalation of the Russia-Ukraine standoff sent oil prices surging close to $100 a barrel early on Tuesday. Brent Crude prices hit a new seven-year high of $99.50 before easing to $97 per barrel. Late on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered the deployment of troops there in the most serious escalation of the crisis yet.  

The market fears that the crisis could take additional turns for the worse and disrupt Russian energy exports, either with Western sanctions against Russian oil and gas supply, or with Moscow weaponizing its oil and gas exports. Russia’s oil and gas supply to the global market cannot be replaced quickly, analysts and industry officials say.

If, however, the situation in Ukraine de-escalates, oil prices could drop by between $2 and $4 per barrel, BofA said in a note on Tuesday carried by Reuters.

Brent Crude prices could hit as much as $120 per barrel by the middle of this year, the investment bank said. Fundamentals justify a near-term jump in prices with global demand set to continue to rebound and exceed pre-pandemic levels, BofA added.

“A weaker dollar trend and a pro-growth macro backdrop, if it indeed occurs, could support crude near triple digits in the second half of the year,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

Surging oil prices could find relief if an Iranian nuclear deal is reached, BofA noted.

Reports have it that the indirect talks between the United States and Iran about returning to the 2015 deal are in their final stage and are said to be “about to cross the finish line,” according to a tweet from Russia’s envoy Mikhail Ulyanov on Tuesday.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Soaring Battery Demand And Ukraine Conflict Sends Nickel Prices To Decade High

Next Post

Dwindling Inventories Could Send The Prices Of Key Metals Even Higher

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com