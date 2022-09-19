Gasoline Prices See Longest Downward Streak Since 2015

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.18 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.32 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.57 -0.16 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.972 -0.352 -4.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 -0.019 -0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 -0.019 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.77 +0.90 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.92 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 -3.74 -3.99%
Graph down Basra Light 290 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.53 -3.56 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.58 -3.80 -3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.89 -4.03 -6.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 58 mins "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Iran Aggressively Discounts Crude In Bid To Seize Back Market Share

Hedge Funds Ditch Diesel As Economic Fears Mount

Hedge Funds Ditch Diesel As Economic Fears Mount

Institutional traders have been selling…

3 Strong Buys In The Oil Patch

3 Strong Buys In The Oil Patch

The oil market is currently…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Prices See Longest Downward Streak Since 2015

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 19, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices fell for the fourteenth week in a row, according to a Monday note from GasBuddy. 

The national average gallon of regular gasoline fell 3.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data. The downward trend in gasoline prices in the United States has continued for fourteen straight weeks, and is down 25.7 cents from a month ago. Gasoline prices compared to a year ago, however, are up 45.9 cents.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said, adding that “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

The price of crude oil was also trading down on Monday, with WTI trading down -1.070% on the day at $84.55—a $6 dip from a month ago on significant concerns about what a recession could do to oil demand, but still a $10 increase per barrel from the beginning of the year. 

U.S. gasoline prices are a significant concern for the Biden Administration ahead of the mid-term elections in early November.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

German Nuclear Power Plant To Shut Down After Reported Leak

Next Post

Central Banks Eye Another Interest Rate Hike This Week

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com