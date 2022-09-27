Norway, Germany, Brace For Insecurity After Nordstream Explosions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.76 +2.05 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.48 +2.42 +2.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.692 -0.211 -3.06%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.499 +0.115 +4.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.499 +0.115 +4.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 302 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 hour ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Norway, Germany, Brace For Insecurity After Nordstream Explosions

Energy Jobs Are Finally Recovering, With Renewables Leading The Way

Energy Jobs Are Finally Recovering, With Renewables Leading The Way

It has been a tough…

China Replaces Russia As Dominant Force In Central Asia

China Replaces Russia As Dominant Force In Central Asia

ussia’s influence in Central Asia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway, Germany, Brace For Insecurity After Nordstream Explosions

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 27, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Norway will beef up its security at its oil and gas installations after three explosions rocked the Nordstream 1 & 2 pipelines, the country’s oil and energy minister said on Tuesday.

Germany’s economy minister also offered words of strength on Tuesday, saying that it knows how to—and can—defend its infrastructure.

This week, both Danish and Swedish authorities reported leaks from both the Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Neither pipeline was operational at the time, but contained gas, which is now leaking into the surrounding waters.

European officials and analysts say the leaks cannot be coincidental. A German official says evidence points to sabotage rather than a mere technical issue.

The Swedish National Seismology Center said that measurement stations in Sweden and Denmark had registered powerful subsea blasts.

13 nautical miles southwest of the Denmark Island of Bornholm, one of the three Nordstream pipeline gas leaks can be seen via satellite. The damage shows a major rupture that can be seen impacting the water across a 700-meter diameter area—nearly a kilometer.

According to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, there were three leaks across Nordstream 1 and 2. “It is difficult to imagine that it could be accidental,” Frederiksen said. The Polish Prime Minister called it a clear act of sabotage.

The Kremlin said that no cause should be ruled out at this stage.

Just yesterday, Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority cautioned that there had been reports of unidentified drones close to offshore facilities. The PSA warned that not only could it impact the transportation of oil and gas workers onto platforms, but the drones could also be used for deliberate attacks.

The odds of Nordstream 1 resuming operations yet this year are near zero, S&P Platts James Huckstepp said on Tuesday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Drops Oil Price Forecast

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com