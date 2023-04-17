G7 Attempts To Accelerate The Energy Transition With Big Solar And Wind Promises

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.48 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.29 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.03 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.173 +0.059 +2.79%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.824 -0.012 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.824 -0.012 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 3 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 503 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 55 mins 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 55 mins 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.69 +0.63 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.07 +2.17 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 12 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 4 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

G7 Attempts To Accelerate The Energy Transition With Big Solar And Wind Promises

OPEC’s Crude Oil Production Falls In March

OPEC’s Crude Oil Production Falls In March

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

EIA Expects An Oil Market Surplus Despite OPEC+ Cuts

EIA Expects An Oil Market Surplus Despite OPEC+ Cuts

The EIA believes the global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

G7 Attempts To Accelerate The Energy Transition With Big Solar And Wind Promises

By Irina Slav - Apr 17, 2023, 12:57 AM CDT

The leaders of the world’s top seven rich countries have agreed to speed up the energy transition by setting more ambitious targets for wind and solar power.

The G7 leaders also agreed to accelerate the phaseout of fossil fuels although they stopped short of setting a deadline for the phaseout of coal, Reuters reported.

"In the midst of an unprecedented energy crisis, it's important to come up with measures to tackle climate change and promote energy security at the same time," Japan’s minister of industry said, as quoted by Reuters.

“The United States and all the developed world has the responsibility to help the developing world through this crisis,” U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told the AP.

“Those countries will really determine what happens. If they will reduce, if they will take the lead, if they will start deploying the new technologies, if they will stop using unabated fossil fuels, we’ll up the chance of winning this battle.”

The main commitments of the G7 were a boost of offshore wind energy generation capacity by 150 gigawatts and a similar boost to solar capacity, to over 1 terawatt.

While all G7 members were firm on the issue of a coal phaseout, they appeared unable to agree on a single deadline for that. Canada and several other G7 members committed to a coal phaseout by 2030 but others refrained from making such a commitment.

"Others are still trying to figure out how they could get there within their relevant timeframe," Canadian resource minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinions differ on other fossil fuels as well. Japan, for one, is almost entirely dependent on fossil fuel imports to satisfy its energy needs and fossil fuels. Because of that, the country has insisted that LNG is accepted as a transition fuel for at least 10 or 15 years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Just Waiting For The Next Price Hike Catalyst

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The IMF’s Controversial Russian Forecast, Explained

 Alt text

Over Half Of Europe’s LNG Capacity Could Become Stranded By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com