From Pirates To Producers: Somalia's First Ever Oil Auction

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.39 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 42 mins 61.74 -1.22 -1.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 2 hours 56.65 -0.93 -1.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.57 +0.92%
Urals 18 hours 61.80 +0.20 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.12 -0.39 -0.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 61.46 +0.26 +0.42%
Murban 18 hours 63.31 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.34 -0.70 -1.30%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.94 -1.36 -2.05%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.20 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Girassol 18 hours 63.52 -0.48 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.57 +0.92%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.74 -0.91 -2.42%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 35.38 +1.09 +3.18%
Canadian Condensate 78 days 51.23 +0.69 +1.37%
Premium Synthetic 68 days 57.63 +0.69 +1.21%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.88 +1.29 +2.65%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.58 +1.54 +3.34%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.58 +1.54 +3.34%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.13 +0.84 +1.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.88 +1.59 +2.98%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.98 +0.69 +1.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Giddings 18 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
ANS West Coast 55 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.30 -0.88 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.81 +0.69 +1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 7 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 3 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 hours Last I Checked
  • 34 mins Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 16 hours production
  • 3 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 7 mins China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 2 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 20 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 20 hours Elizabeth Warren has declared meme warfare in her U.S. President bid
  • 2 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 1 day Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 22 hours Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption

Breaking News:

Musk Hints At Military Use For Tesla’s Cyberpunk Pickup Truck

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

The U.S. oil and gas…

How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

The scope of global oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

From Pirates To Producers: Somalia's First Ever Oil Auction

By Irina Slav - Nov 06, 2019, 10:30 AM CST Oil Auction

Somalia is preparing for the launch of its first-ever crude oil licensing round, with details about it to be announced in December, the country’s oil minister told media.

“We are presenting up to 15 blocks,” the official, Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, told Reuters, adding that the results from seismic research conducted at these blocks was promising, suggesting they could hold as much as 30 billion barrels of crude.

Ahmed made a point of noting all 15 blocks were far from the maritime border with Kenya, which is currently the object of a dispute between Somalia and its neighbor. Kenya broke diplomatic relations with neighbor Somalia in February this year, after a row over several oil and gas blocks escalated into an open conflict.

The escalation followed a statement by the Somali government that it will tender several offshore oil and gas blocks later this year despite criticism from the opposition that the tender should wait until the country gets a law and regulations governing the use of the country’s natural resources. At the time, survey results suggested that Somalia may sit on as much as 1 billion barrels of oil and gas.

Now, the tender has been postponed for 2020, but the potential reserves it would open up access to has been increased substantially. Even so, investor interest is far from certain.

Related: Why The Latest Keystone Spill Is Disastrous For Canadian Oil

Somalia has been torn apart by inter-clan fighting since 1991, when insurgents toppled its then ruler, junta leader Siad Barret, signalling the start of a civil war that today also involves Islamist groups, including an offshoot of Al Quaeda dubbed Al Shabaab.

Last month, three mortar bombs were fired at the airport in Mogadishu as the fighting continues with the Islamists bent on removing the UN-backed government from power.

In such a situation, it is doubtful how willing oil companies would be to enter the country.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Vital Canadian Pipeline To Remain Offline After Oil Spill

Next Post

Venezuela Slashes Russian Debt To Below $1 Billion

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com