French Strikes Halt Fuel Shipments From Refineries And A Fuel Depot

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.02 +2.91 +3.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.70 +2.71 +3.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.05 +2.38 +2.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.542 +0.085 +3.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.450 +0.077 +3.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.91 +0.71 +0.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.91 +0.71 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.20 -1.16 -1.46%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.450 +0.077 +3.22%

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.56 -1.54 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.28 -1.46 -1.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.24 -1.79 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 435 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.60 -1.41 -1.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.52 -1.45 -1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.20 -1.16 -1.46%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.86 +0.72 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 76.26 +0.72 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 74.51 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 71.66 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 68.36 +0.72 +1.06%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 68.36 +0.72 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 69.66 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.61 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 67.96 +0.72 +1.07%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.91 +0.71 +0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.90 -2.42 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.64 -2.30 -3.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.59 -2.30 -3.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.59 -2.30 -3.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.02 +0.72 +0.92%

  Energy Armageddon
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Crude Oil Bounces Back As Earthquake In Turkey Creates Supply Concerns

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

French Strikes Halt Fuel Shipments From Refineries And A Fuel Depot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 07, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

A nationwide strike in France over a proposed pension reform interrupted on Tuesday the shipment of fuels from refineries and a fuel depot of TotalEnergies, the French supermajor told Reuters.

Workers and employees in various sectors, including the energy sector, civil servants, and teachers, have been staging strikes for weeks to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age.  

Workers at the oil refineries at Donges and Feyzin, operated by TotalEnergies, are on strike today, a representative of the Force Ouvriere trade union told Reuters. Workers at the fuel depot Flandres have also joined the massive industrial action in France, the official added.  

This is not the first time that fuel deliveries have been disrupted by strikes this year. 

Two weeks ago, the strike in France halted wholesale fuel deliveries from three refineries operated by TotalEnergies on the first day of a series of planned nationwide strikes in many sectors. The Donges, Normandy, and Feyzin refineries of TotalEnergies stopped the wholesale supply of gasoline and diesel, while the refinery at Feyzin had to reduce processing rates to a minimum on January 19.

TotalEnergies and the French unit of ExxonMobil hold most of the refining capacity in France. The strikes against Macron’s unpopular pension reform are expected to continue.

The most recent wave of strikes comes three months after refinery workers went on strike for weeks in September and October amid a pay row. Strikes at refineries in France in the autumn of 2022 left more than 60% of the country’s refining capacity offline while gas stations in and around Paris and in the northern part of the country began to run out of fuel.

The strikes against the planned pension reform also come just as the EU banned imports of petroleum products from Russia as of February 5.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

