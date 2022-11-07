France’s Nuclear Power Problems Are Mounting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 91.87 -0.74 -0.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 98.02 -0.55 -0.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 96.45 -1.19 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.756 +0.356 +5.56%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.666 -0.069 -2.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.666 -0.069 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 343 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.25 +5.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.74 +4.44 +5.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 +3.94 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 10 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Shell For “Above-Average” Valuation

Geopolitical Risks Rise In Energy Markets

Geopolitical Risks Rise In Energy Markets

Geopolitical risk is growing in…

Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

Russia’s inevitable economic mobilization will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

France’s Nuclear Power Problems Are Mounting

By ZeroHedge - Nov 07, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

France's nuclear troubles are mounting due primarily to routine maintenance of the country's 56 aging reactors. A new update from French electric utility company Electricite de France SA, commonly known as EDF, said an outlook for nuclear power generation was slashed ahead of winter, causing chaos in energy markets. 

EDF is the world's largest owner of nuclear plants. It reported Friday that its fleet of nuclear reactors is expected to produce between 275 and 285 terawatt-hours of energy this year, down from the range of 280 and 300 terawatt-hours.

Source: Bloomberg

The reduced outlook comes amid a series of strikes at nuclear plants across the country that delayed planned maintenance work. Nuclear power generation has been sliding all year due to technical issues, and about half of the country's 56 reactors are shuttered

Source: Bloomberg 

"The situation changed drastically this year, when France swung from being one of Europe's largest exporters of electricity to a net importer because of issues with its reactors. The outages worried officials that France and the broader region might run short of electricity in the winter, when power demand in Europe peaks," Bloomberg said. 

News of nuclear troubles sent French power contracts sky-high, surging as much as 24%. Dutch natural gas futures, Europe's benchmark, briefly moved higher on the news but gave up all gains and slid on the continued warm spell across Europe. 

Source: Bloomberg 

Two weeks ago, we wrote in a note that "Germany May Stave Off Worst Of Energy Crisis As Mild Temps Forecast Through Mid-November." Then, earlier this week, we noted the warm spell across Europe is about to end. 

Weeks of mild weather and ample EU NatGas stockpiles have delayed the energy crisis, though it will only take a few cold snaps before it reemerges.

"Therefore, we see little reason why spot gas prices will not rise again as Europe will need to compete for available LNG cargoes and supplies against Asia, particularly as China reopens in the future," analysts at Sanford C Bernstein & Co. wrote in a note to clients on Friday. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Says “No More Drilling” At A Rally

Next Post

U.S. National Security Adviser: Support For Ukraine Will Be “Unwavering”

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com