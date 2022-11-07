Coal Is Casting A Shadow Over China’s Remarkable Renewable Achievements

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 91.98 -0.63 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 97.96 -0.61 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 97.06 -0.58 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.968 +0.568 +8.88%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.663 -0.072 -2.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.663 -0.072 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 343 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.25 +5.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.74 +4.44 +5.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 +3.94 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 10 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

India Plans To Return To Once-A-Month Releases Of Import And Export Data

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

The renewable energy boom is…

A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

Sky-high energy prices across Europe…

Kazakhstan Makes $50 Billion Bet On Green Hydrogen

Kazakhstan Makes $50 Billion Bet On Green Hydrogen

Best known as an oil…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coal Is Casting A Shadow Over China’s Remarkable Renewable Achievements

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 07, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • China has emerged as a leader in clean energy.
  • Beijing’s dependence on coal is casting a shadow over its renewable energy successes.
  • Currently Beijing is building over 50% of the world’s new coal-powered electricity plants.
Join Our Community

China is struggling to balance its pressing need to shore up energy security with its ambitions to position itself at the forefront of the global clean energy transition. As the world gears up for the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27, the world’s major political powers will be competing to place themselves at the vanguard of a brave new energy world. While China has made great strides in the clean energy sector and has secured a chokehold on many of the supply chains that feed into renewable energy expansion the world over, however, Beijing has also continued to burn increasingly massive quantities of coal in order to keep the lights on at home.  From some angles, China has already won the clean energy race. In the west, the kind of rapid decarbonization called for by the Paris Agreement and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has been all but impossible to achieve, due to the massive inertia built into the thoroughly carbon-based economy and the incredible strength of fossil fuel lobbies and their political allies. China, however, has none of these roadblocks due to its authoritarian power structure. This has allowed Beijing to progress leaps and bounds beyond the West in terms of renewable energy technology, know-how and infrastructure. 

In fact, as Europe tries to move away from Russian energy to condemn the human rights violations and war crimes perpetrated by that authoritarian government, it’s had to pivot to relying on China – another volatile country with its own dismal human rights track record. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Europe has smashed solar energy expansion records as they scramble to regain control of runaway energy prices and meet demand before a long, cold winter ahead. This has been a major boon for China, which currently produces 75% of the world’s solar panels.

China’s preeminence in renewable energy supply chains isn’t just good for Beijing’s bottom line – it is also a major point of political strength and a serious win in the country’s battle of one-upmanship against the United States. China doesn’t just want to take control of supply chains, it wants to win an ideological war and be a major power leading the global decarbonization movement. 

So far, Beijing hasn’t been shy or quiet about its successes. As the Chinese Communist Party's oft-propagandized news outlet the “Global Times” reported last week: “In contrast to the US government's retreating commitment to the industry under former president Donald Trump and the lip service paid by incumbent President Joe Biden, China has the political courage, economic incentive, technological capability and moral consensus to lead the global renewable energy drive and the fight against climate change.”

However, for all of China’s genuine successes in the field of clean energy, Beijing is also quietly building more and more coal-fired capacity overseas as its own domestic energy sector struggles to keep up with the nation’s gargantuan demand for electricity. China has not been able to keep up with its own energy needs for decades, and has long been one of the world’s largest energy importers. And now, China can't even count on its considerable hydropower capacity thanks to severe and worsening water shortages

Related: Oil Prices Slide As China Reaffirms Covid Containment Strategy

As a result, “carbon dioxide emissions from China-invested power plants overseas now stand at an estimated 245m tonnes per year,” Al Jazeera recently reported. This stunning amount equates to the annual emissions of Spain and Thailand. It’s no mistake that these plants are being built on foreign soil, as this allows China to avoid reporting such emissions as their own. Currently, Beijing is building over 50% of the world’s new coal-powered electricity plants.

This irony is certain to be a point of contention heading into COP27, which threatens to become a power struggle between the West and China instead of a cooperative alliance against the common threat of climate change. “Not only will this dynamic unfold as a competition between economies in China and the West, but as a paradigm of global engagement and investment on climate mitigation and adaptation, particularly with respect to engagement with the developing world,” read a recent report from the Atlantic Council. 

While such a power struggle threatens to divide the world into “climate camps” and even to feed into a sort of climate imperialism, a decarbonization Olympics between the U.S. and China could ultimately be what is needed to accelerate climate action on a grand enough scale to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement and avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Here’s How Clean Energy Stocks Are Faring This Quarter
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com