U.S. National Security Adviser: Support For Ukraine Will Be “Unwavering”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 92.41 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 98.33 -0.24 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 97.06 -0.58 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 7.109 +0.709 +11.08%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.698 -0.037 -1.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.698 -0.037 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 342 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 3 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Says “No More Drilling” At A Rally

The World Is Racing To Break China's Rare Earth Dominance

The World Is Racing To Break China's Rare Earth Dominance

As demand for battery metals…

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Bad, But Better Than Predicted

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Bad, But Better Than Predicted

With natural gas prices easing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. National Security Adviser: Support For Ukraine Will Be “Unwavering”

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 07, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

The Kremlin has refused to comment on a U.S. news report that Washington has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials amid fears Moscow could further escalate its military aggression in Ukraine and perhaps even use nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that, while Russia remains "open" to talks, it was unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Moscow.

His comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported on November 6 that U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk of Russia's invasion of Ukraine spilling over or escalating into a nuclear conflict.

That report came a day after The Washington Post reported that the United States was privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks.

The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying that the request by U.S. officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure that Kyiv maintains the support of other nations.

Washington has not commented publicly on either of the U.S. media reports.

"We've said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible" but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

According to the report in The Wall Street Journal, Sullivan held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev that were not disclosed publicly.

Sullivan travelled to Kyiv on November 4 and pledged Washington's "unwavering and unflinching" support for Ukraine.

His unannounced visit coincided with an announcement the same day by the U.S. Defense Department of another shipment of weapons to Ukraine worth $400 million.

Related: Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

At a news conference in Kyiv, Sullivan sought again to calm Ukrainian jitters about whether U.S. weapons would continue after the upcoming midterm U.S. congressional elections.

Polls show that Republicans are poised to take control of one, or possibly both chambers of Congress, and a small but vocal number of Republicans have voiced misgivings about the amount and duration of U.S. aid for Ukraine.

“There will be no wavering,” Sullivan said at a news conference. “I’m confident U.S. support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching.”

Asked about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, Sullivan repeated what U.S. officials have said in the past: "nothing is discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine."

"For me, the main question about these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said. “If you look at Russian accusations, Russian actions, in particular regarding the annexation of [Ukrainian] territories, it does not really encourage negotiations.”

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany To Allocate $83 Billion For Energy Price Caps In 2023

Next Post

Chinese President Xi To Visit Saudi Arabia By Year-End

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com