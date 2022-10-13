Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.66 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.84 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.481 +0.046 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.029 +1.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.029 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

Consumer demand for cars is…

Biden Warns Of Nuclear “Armageddon” As Russia Faces Setbacks In Ukraine

Biden Warns Of Nuclear “Armageddon” As Russia Faces Setbacks In Ukraine

Ukraine’s major counteroffensive in Russia-occupied…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict

By ZeroHedge - Oct 13, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Russia and NATO have never been so close to actual direct conflict, conventional or nuclear, than they are now, said the head of the General Staff of the Czech Army, Karel Rehka, at Monday’s conference on Russian power and influence against Central Europe.

The general said that a conflict between Russia and NATO would have a significant impact on Czechia. He described the situation as “serious,” saying that despite decades of animosity, the threat of an outright conflict between the two powers is now dire.

Rehka also said the “warning period” before a possible conflict on the European battlefield can be relatively short; however, he called it an advantage that NATO now has a clearly defined adversary in Europe.

“Another thing that has changed for me as a soldier is that I have a clearly defined adversary here in Europe,” he said.

“We were ashamed to call Russia a threat or an adversary or something like that while they label us that way, treat us that way,” Rehka added. Related: Saudi Arabia Expresses Its “Total Rejection” Of U.S. Statements About OPEC+

“It must be said that as the chief of the General Staff, I am positive that if I am going to fight someone here on the European battlefield, I know who it is. Currently, most likely, it is the Russian Federation,” Rehka claimed.

Rehka said he believes it is impossible to hope for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“Anything can happen, but I don’t see it,” he said.

According to him, the conflict also has no good solution.

“Now, we’re talking about how bad — more or less — the solution will be going forward,” he said.

He emphasized that Czechia must be a steadfast ally in NATO.

“We, as the Army of the Czech Republic, defend ourselves and always will within the framework of the Alliance,” he said. With this in mind, Rehka drew attention to the need for a stable defense budget. He noted that the army does many things; it helped during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it helped during the floods that massively affected the Czech Republic in the summer of 2002.

“We should not forget why we have an army and armed forces,” he said. The army is there to fight, is supposed to prepare to fight, and is irreplaceable in that role.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com