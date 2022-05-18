"Fossil Fuels Are A Dead End," UN Secretary-General Says

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.4 -3.03 -2.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 108.8 -3.10 -2.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.320 +0.016 +0.19%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.637 -0.163 -4.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.728 -0.214 -5.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 110.8 -1.80 -1.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.728 -0.214 -5.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 110.6 +4.05 +3.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 113.2 +3.73 +3.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 170 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.6 +3.28 +2.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.6 +3.12 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.55 -2.29 -2.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 98.30 -1.80 -1.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 114.6 -1.80 -1.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 112.8 -1.80 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 110.7 -1.80 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 110.0 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 113.5 -1.80 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 108.2 -1.80 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.6 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 106.4 -1.80 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.7 +6.57 +5.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 56 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Employment Will Take Five Years To Recover From Covid: Rystad

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany’s…

Finland Looks To Join NATO “Without Delay”

Finland Looks To Join NATO “Without Delay”

As Russia’s war in Ukraine…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

"Fossil Fuels Are A Dead End," UN Secretary-General Says

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 18, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

Fossil fuels are a dead end and the only sustainable future for the planet is accelerating the energy transition, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, launching the State of the Global Climate 2021 report, which showed that four key climate change indicators set new records last year.

The UN presented a five-point plan to jump-start the renewable energy revolution, which, Guterres says, has received a wake-up call following the Russian war in Ukraine and the immediate effects on energy prices.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2021 report, four key indicators of climate change – greenhouse gas concentrations, sea level rise, ocean heat, and ocean acidification – set new records in 2021.  

"The key to tackling this crisis is to end our reliance on energy generated from fossil fuels - the main cause of climate change," the UN said.

Guterres outlined five critical actions that the UN believes the world needs to prioritize now in order to accelerate the shift to renewable energy. These include making renewable energy technology available to all; improving global access to components and raw materials; leveling the playing field for renewable energy technologies; shifting energy subsidies from fossil fuels to renewable energy; and tripling investments in renewables as the world needs investments of at least $4 trillion a year until 2030 if it has any chance of reaching net zero by 2050.

Related: Russia Will Force Oil Buyers To Pay More If EU Introduces Tariffs

"Fossil fuels are a dead end — environmentally and economically. The war in Ukraine and its immediate effects on energy prices is yet another wake-up call. The only sustainable future is a renewable one. We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition, before we incinerate our only home," Guterres said.

"But most of all, it's time for leaders — public and private alike — to stop talking about renewables as a distant project of the future.

Because without renewables, there can be no future," he added.

Just last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that renewable power capacity additions could lose momentum next year unless new and stronger policies are adopted soon. Growth in renewables would have been faster without the current supply chain and logistical challenges, the IEA said. Increased commodity and freight prices will keep costs for renewable technology higher compared to pre-pandemic levels this year and next, reversing a decade of cost declines.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Increasingly Using Own Oil Tankers To Boost Shipments To Asia

Next Post

Insurers Are Suffering Major Losses Due To Climate Change

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com