  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Employment Will Take Five Years To Recover From Covid: Rystad

Russia Is Trying To Replicate The Annexation Of Crimea

Russia Is Trying To Replicate The Annexation Of Crimea

Russia is now attempting to…

Gold And Silver Fall As Rising Interest Rates Dampen Sentiment

Gold And Silver Fall As Rising Interest Rates Dampen Sentiment

Rising interest rates are weighing…

Russia Increasingly Using Own Oil Tankers To Boost Shipments To Asia

By Charles Kennedy - May 18, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Russia’s state-owned oil producers Rosneft and Gazprom Neft have started to use tankers of local state tanker operator Sovcomflot to ship their crude to Asia, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting tanker-tracking data and sources familiar with the operations.

Tankers owned by Sovcomflot struggled to find destinations shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as countries either banned imports of Russian oil or Russian vessels docking at their ports, all this while many traders and buyers refuse to deal with Russian crude. Insurers have also backed out of covering potential liabilities for tankers owned by Russia’s state tanker fleet operator.

Many Western countries and companies are not risking touching Russia-linked crude shipped by Sovcomflot, which is majority held by the Russian government. Sovcomflot, with a total fleet of 110 tankers, owns 52 Aframaxes, which makes it the world’s largest owner of those types of vessels.

The recent uptick in the use of Sovcomflot tankers, mostly for destinations in India and China, could help Russia redirect more of its crude—cheaper than Dated Brent by around $30 a barrel now—to buyers in Asia who are not afraid to purchase Russian oil, especially at these bargain prices.

For example, nine tankers owned by Sovcomflot have delivered or are about to deliver crude oil to India from western Russia since Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, compared to not a single Sovcomflot tanker on that route last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

China and India aren’t shying away from Russian crude, although some Chinese state giants haven’t ramped up imports of spot cargoes from Russia despite the steep discounts at which Russian oil is selling.

In India, cheap Russian crude oil is attracting India’s price-sensitive buyers to the point that Russia became the fourth largest oil supplier to India in April, moving up from the 10th place in March, according to shipment-tracking data compiled by Reuters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

