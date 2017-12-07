Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.61 -0.08 -0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 -0.13 -0.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.782 +0.019 +0.69%
Mars US 3 hours 58.74 +0.58 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 2 days 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.84 -1.40 -2.63%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.782 +0.019 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 59.13 -1.25 -2.07%
Murban 20 hours 61.68 -1.25 -1.99%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.16 +0.35 +0.60%
Basra Light 20 hours 58.08 +0.93 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Girassol 20 hours 62.00 +0.39 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 55 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 55 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 55 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 55 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 55 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 55 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.46 -1.70 -2.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 20 hours 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.17 +0.12 +0.19%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 -1.50 -3.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.41 -1.66 -2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 3 hours Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 5 hours China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 7 hours Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 9 hours Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 10 hours London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 11 hours East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 17 hours Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 22 hours India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 1 day Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 1 day U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 1 day China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 1 day Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 1 day Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 1 day South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 2 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 2 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 2 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 2 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 2 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 2 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 2 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 2 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 3 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 3 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 3 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 3 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 3 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 3 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 6 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 6 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 6 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 6 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 6 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 7 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 7 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 7 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 7 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption

Breaking News:

Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP tax bill has…

Higher Oil Prices Widen U.S. Trade Deficit

Higher Oil Prices Widen U.S. Trade Deficit

The United States trade deficit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 07, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Refinery

The Forties pipeline stream—the United Kingdom’s main export vein for its Scottish refineries—saw disrupted flows on Thursday after officials spotted a “seepage” onshore. Another flaring issue at the Kinneil terminal also caused a supply disruption with Forties, a report by S&P Global Platts said on Thursday.

The Swiss firm Ineos just finished buying the pipeline and the Kinneil terminal from British Petroleum just over a month ago. The flow of forties has been cut while the terminal is due to restart shortly, the new operator said.

"Ineos has mobilized a repair and oil spill response team following the identification of a very small amount of oil seepage during a routine inspection of the Forties Pipeline System at Red Moss, near Netherley, Aberdeenshire, at approximately 10:00 hours yesterday,” an official statement read.

The police have closed a local road and cordoned off a 300-meter area for workers to resolve the issue.

"A small number of local residents within this area have been advised to temporarily relocate," it added. "We will work to resolve the issue and monitor the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

The spill is not severe, with just a few drops leaking from the pipeline every minute. This is no “contamination issue” at this point due to its early detection during scheduled maintenance.

Related: The Drastic Drop Off In U.S. Oil Imports

Regarding the shuttered terminal, the company, currently trying to start shale drilling in the UK, added: "Due to start-up operations there has been flaring at our site in Kinneil. We would like to apologize to local residents for any inconvenience caused and are doing everything we can to minimize any disturbance. The safety of local residents and our staff is our priority and we would like to offer our reassurances that flaring does not pose any risk to the public."

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members

Next Post

China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com