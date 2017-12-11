Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 58.00 +0.64 +1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.68 +1.28 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 +0.032 +1.15%
Mars US 3 days 59.41 +0.67 +1.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
Urals 4 days 60.35 -0.33 -0.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.19 +1.06 +2.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 +0.032 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 59.93 +0.80 +1.35%
Murban 4 days 62.48 +0.80 +1.30%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.43 +1.27 +2.15%
Basra Light 4 days 59.23 +1.15 +1.98%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.90 +1.38 +2.21%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Girassol 4 days 63.28 +1.28 +2.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.12 -0.17 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 59 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 59 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 59 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 59 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 59 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 4 days 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.38 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 51.31 +0.67 +1.32%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.26 +0.67 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.26 +0.67 +1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 53.81 +0.67 +1.26%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.50 +1.06%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 1 hour Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 2 hours ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 4 hours Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 6 hours Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 3 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 3 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 3 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 3 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 3 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 4 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 4 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 4 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 4 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 4 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 4 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 4 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 5 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 5 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 5 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 5 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 5 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 5 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 5 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 5 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 6 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 6 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 6 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 6 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 6 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 6 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 7 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 7 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 7 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator

Breaking News:

Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

WTI could be about to…

Saudis Raise Crude Oil Prices To Asia

Saudis Raise Crude Oil Prices To Asia

Solid demand and a stronger…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 11, 2017, 3:00 PM CST oil traders

The Forties oil and gas pipeline shutdown on Monday, caused energy prices in the United Kingdom to spike in the afternoon, according to a new report by Reuters. Brent Crude, which Forties carries, also spiked to a two-and-a-half-year high on news of the stoppage.

Wholesale gas prices for immediate delivery dates rose by 28 percent to the highest rate since the beginning of 2013. The jump brought domestic gas prices almost to parity with Asian LNG rates. Brent crude was trading up 1.96% on the day at $64.64.

A spokesman for Ineos, the pipeline’s holding company, said the pipeline would not be operational for “weeks rather than days.”

“It happens to come at the highest demand point of the year, with the system already notably tight,” he added. Ineos just finished buying the pipeline and the Kinneil terminal from British Petroleum just over a month ago.

The British power grid is already strained due to winter demand, five offline nuclear reactors, and outages affecting the Bacton Seal.

Last week, the Forties pipeline stream—the U.K.’s main export vein for its Scottish refineries—saw disrupted flows after officials spotted a “seepage” onshore. The spill was not severe, with just a few drops leaking from the pipeline every minute. This was no reported “contamination issue” due to its early detection during scheduled maintenance.

Related: Is Oil About To Collapse?

"Ineos has mobilized a repair and oil spill response team following the identification of a very small amount of oil seepage during a routine inspection of the Forties Pipeline System at Red Moss, near Netherley, Aberdeenshire, at approximately 10:00 hours yesterday,” an official statement said at the time.

It is unclear if the recent shutdown is related to the previous leak. The police had closed a local road and cordoned off a 300-meter area for workers to resolve the issue.

"A small number of local residents within this area have been advised to temporarily relocate," the company added. "We will work to resolve the issue and monitor the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com