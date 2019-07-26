Former Venezuelan Official Proposes Oil-for-Food Scheme

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 20 mins 56.20 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 12 mins 63.37 +0.11 +0.17%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Mars US 22 hours 59.82 +0.14 +0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
Urals 16 hours 62.35 -0.35 -0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.35 +0.45 +0.79%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 16 hours 62.83 -0.34 -0.54%
Murban 16 hours 64.65 -0.30 -0.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.11 -0.54 -0.97%
Basra Light 2 days 66.15 +0.68 +1.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.01 -0.18 -0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Girassol 2 days 65.37 -0.45 -0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.98 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 43.52 -0.86 -1.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 53.52 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 5 mins 56.52 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 52.02 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 56.92 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 5 mins 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 16 hours 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 -0.90 -1.38%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 50.15 +0.18 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.90 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 2 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 1 day Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 1 day Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 4 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 2 hours Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 15 hours Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 4 hours ConocoPhillips Bringing Know-How to Vaca Muerta
  • 2 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 1 day Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 day U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 2 days The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 2 days Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 2 days About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy

Breaking News:

Poll: Brits See Climate Change More Important Than Brexit 

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

Washington’s hard line on Iranian…

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

Peak oil demand might be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Former Venezuelan Official Proposes Oil-for-Food Scheme

By Irina Slav - Jul 26, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Venezuela

A former Venezuelan governor has proposed to the United Nations and the U.S. an oil-for-food program that he says will prevent famine in the crisis-stricken Latin American country that has the largest crude oil reserves in the world.

Reuters reports Henri Falcon, ex-governor of the Lara state in western Venezuela, had written to the UN and the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs with the suggestion that U.S. sanctions against Venezuela were tweaked to accommodate the option of Venezuela exporting crude oil and getting paid for it in food and medicines.

The scheme is essentially the same that the UN implemented for Iraq following the introduction of sanctions against the Saddam Hussein government after its invasion of Kuwait in 1990. However, the Venezuelan opposition is divided on the idea.

According to some, the Maduro government will embezzle the money received in exchange for oil that is intended to be used for the imports of food and medicine.

“This program would not guarantee that the people would receive food because you have a structure of incentives to steal,” a member of parliament from Juan Guaido’s opposition party Popular Will told Reuters. The party is firmly focusing on removing Maduro from power as the only means of changing the situation in Venezuela for the better.

According to the author of the proposal, however, famine is a pressing matter.

“While politicians are seeking to distract attention exclusively, in some cases, toward the political element - but without results, without effect - people are still dying of hunger,” Henri Falcon said at a news conference and added that the country was “at the doors of famine.”

The United States imposed sweeping sanctions against Venezuela’s oil industry at the start of this year. Since then, production had fallen drastically with no crude going to U.S. Gulf refineries—once Venezuela’s biggest market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Japan’s Inpex Buys Into Four Anadarko Gulf Of Mexico Oil Blocks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com