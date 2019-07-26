Japan’s Inpex Buys Into Four Anadarko Gulf Of Mexico Oil Blocks

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.15 +0.13 +0.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.38 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.161 -0.066 -2.96%
Mars US 18 hours 59.82 +0.14 +0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
Urals 2 days 62.70 +1.50 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.35 +0.45 +0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.161 -0.066 -2.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 12 hours 62.83 -0.34 -0.54%
Murban 12 hours 64.65 -0.30 -0.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.11 -0.54 -0.97%
Basra Light 2 days 66.15 +0.68 +1.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.01 -0.18 -0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Girassol 2 days 65.37 -0.45 -0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.34 +0.53 +1.33%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 43.52 -0.86 -1.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 53.52 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 56.52 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 52.02 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 56.92 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 19 hours 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 2 days 46.25 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 -0.90 -1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.97 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.90 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 7 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 21 hours Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 21 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 19 mins Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 11 hours Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 1 day Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 1 hour ConocoPhillips Bringing Know-How to Vaca Muerta
  • 1 day Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 day U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 2 days The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 2 days Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 2 days About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 2 days Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

Japan’s Inpex Buys Into Four Anadarko Gulf Of Mexico Oil Blocks

Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Khalid al-Falih, the energy minister…

Growing Fear Of Global Economic Slowdown Caps Oil Price Gains

Growing Fear Of Global Economic Slowdown Caps Oil Price Gains

Oil prices nudged up early…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan’s Inpex Buys Into Four Anadarko Gulf Of Mexico Oil Blocks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 26, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Anadarko drilling rig

Japan’s Inpex Corporation said on Friday it had reached a deal with Anadarko to buy 40 percent in each of four exploration blocks operated by Anadarko in the southern U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as part of a strategy to make the Gulf of Mexico one of its priority exploration areas.

Under the agreement with Anadarko Petroleum, Inpex will buy a 40-percent participating interest in Keathley Canyon blocks 921 and 965, as well as in Walker Ridge blocks 881 and 925 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the Japanese company said, without revealing details of the price.

The four exploration blocks lie at water depths of between 2,150 meters and 2,700 meters (7,050 and 8,860 feet) and are close to the producing Lucius Oil Field and Hadrian North Oil Field, in which Inpex also holds participating interests.

After the acquisition, Inpex will have 40 percent in each of the four oil exploration blocks, while Anadarko will remain operator with 60-percent stakes.

Pending approvals by Inpex and Anadarko’s management and further evaluation work, Inpex plans to drill an exploration well at an early stage in partnership with the operator, Anadarko.

The acquisition is part of Inpex’s plan to make the U.S. Gulf of Mexico a key exploration priority and to pursue its goal of “sustainable growth of oil and natural gas E&P activities.”

Related: U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

The acquisition will have minimal impact on Inpex’s consolidated financial results for the year ending December 2019, the Japanese company said.

Anadarko, for its part, is being acquired by Occidental in one of the largest oil and gas M&A deals in years.

Occidental hasn’t closed the acquisition of Anadarko yet, but analysts are already speculating about which Anadarko assets Occidental could divest to cut part of the debt it has taken on from the transaction and to focus on the core assets after the deal—Anadarko’s prime U.S. shale acreage. 

According to analysts who spoke to Reuters in May, Occidental’s most likely asset sales could be Anadarko’s pipeline business and the assets in the Gulf of Mexico. Anadarko’s GoM position may be worth at least US$6 billion, and potential buyers could be some of the biggest players with experience in the Gulf of Mexico such as Exxon, Shell, Chevron, and Total, analysts told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s Oil Production Inches Higher In H1

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com