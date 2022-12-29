Finland Proposes 30% Windfall Tax On Power Companies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.47 -0.49 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.33 -0.93 -1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.16 +0.48 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.577 -0.108 -2.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.381 +0.018 +0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.96 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.381 +0.018 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.18 -0.44 -0.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.22 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.42 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 395 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.31 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 +0.50 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 +0.50 +0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.85 +0.46 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.27 -0.52 -0.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.71 -0.57 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.11 -0.57 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.36 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.51 -0.57 -0.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.21 -0.57 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.21 -0.57 -0.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 74.51 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.46 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.81 -0.57 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 mins "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 11 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Suncor Colorado Refinery Shut Down Until March

Global Energy Crisis Forces Japan To U-Turn On Its Nuclear Policy

Global Energy Crisis Forces Japan To U-Turn On Its Nuclear Policy

Global energy shortages and sky…

How Europe's Natural Gas Price Cap Could Backfire

How Europe's Natural Gas Price Cap Could Backfire

The EU's natural gas price…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Finland Proposes 30% Windfall Tax On Power Companies

By Alex Kimani - Dec 29, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

The Finnish government has announced on Thursday that it has proposed a temporary windfall tax on profits from the country's electricity companies as part of a European Union response to soaring power costs. The proposed 30% tax would apply to any profits exceeding a 10% return on capital in 2023, with the government estimating it could bring in between 500 million and 1.3 billion euros ($533 million-$1.9 billion).

If the Finnish government goes ahead with its plans, it will join Germany and the UK as the other EU members that have introduced a windfall tax to energy and power companies. Starting December 1, Germany introduced a special levy that will see the country’s oil, gas and coal firms pay 33% of windfall profits, potentially generating a revenue of between one and three billion euros, Reuters reports. Dubbed the "EU energy crisis contribution", the tax is likely to affect dozens of energy companies and will target their 2022 and 2023 profits. The tax would be implemented by the end of 2022. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The new levy will affect oil, gas and coal companies whose profits for the current year and the coming one exceed by 20% or more than their 2018-2021 average. However, the tax has a major drawback: according to Katharina Beck, spokeswoman on financial matters for the Greens, the planned levy can be circumvented on a large scale by companies moving profits abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The draft of the finance ministry for windfall profit levy for oil and gas companies falls well short of what is necessary," Beck said in a statement carried by Reuters. 

The fat profits being earned by energy companies in many oil-producing countries courtesy of high commodity prices has attracted the attention, and sometimes ire, of governments with some imposing windfall taxes. 

Back in May, former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas majors as the government tries to alleviate the country's worsening cost-of-living crisis. Chancellor Sunak said that the levy would be taxed on energy companies that were making “extraordinary profits” due to the spike in commodity prices. The British government imposed what it calls a "temporary targeted energy profits levy" with a so-called "investment allowance" levied at 25% to incentivize oil and gas firms to reinvest their profits. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to introduce a windfall tax for oil and gas companies as they continue to post record profits.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Andurand: Global Oil Demand Could Surge In 2023

Next Post

UK Government Could Face Lawsuit If It Implements A Windfall Tax On Renewables

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com