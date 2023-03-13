Biden Greenlights Controversial Alaska Oil Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.79 -1.89 -2.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.78 -2.00 -2.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.91 -3.16 -3.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 +0.139 +5.72%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.582 -0.064 -2.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.33 +1.06 +1.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.582 -0.064 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 79.32 -1.39 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.19 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.74 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 469 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.60 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.11 -0.87 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.06 +0.62 +1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.43 +0.96 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.08 +0.96 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.23 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.23 +0.96 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.18 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.53 +0.96 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.10 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Norway’s Oil Fund Held Over $260M In Failed SVB Banking Group

Barclays Slashes Brent Oil Price Forecast To $92

Barclays Slashes Brent Oil Price Forecast To $92

Barclays has slashed its Brent…

Expect More Oil And Gas IPOs In The Middle East

Expect More Oil And Gas IPOs In The Middle East

ADNOC’s recent public offering of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Greenlights Controversial Alaska Oil Project

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 13, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The Biden Administration approved the controversial Alaska oil project known as Willow on Monday after rumors surfaced last week that the Administration was set to approve it.

The massive oil Willow Project covers three drill sites in the National Petroleum Reserve in an area that is estimated to hold up to 600 million barrels of oil. The project has incited much controversy from climate activists and some of Biden’s supporters from the left, many of whom argue that the project is a major setback in fighting climate change, with the Interior Department’s estimate that the project could see 278 million metric tons over its 30-year lifespan.

On Friday, in response to the rumors, the White House commented that no decision had been made. Meanwhile, the Interior Department unveiled protections on Sunday for more than 16 million acres of land in the National Petroleum Reserve and the Arctic Ocean, which will now be off limits for oil and gas leasing—a move that some interpreted as the Administration’s way of appeasing the liberal left in the runup to the announcement for Willow’s approval.

The $8 billion Willow Project is now in the hands of ConocoPhillips, in addition to creating a wealth of carbon emissions, will create jobs and an estimated $17 billion in revenue for the federal government, in addition to beefing up energy security in the United States.

The project is expected to produce 160,000 bpd – 180,000 bpd of crude oil.

Prior to the project’s approval, climate activists have made it clear that they would only be satisfied with an outright rejection of the Willow Project.

Arkansas Senator Dan Sullivan has called the Willow Project “one of the biggest, most important resource development projects in our state’s history.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

High Taxes Stand In The Way Of UK Renewable Development

Next Post

UK Subsidies To Fossil Fuel Producers Far Exceed Renewables

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com