Fault Shuts 25% Of LNG Output At Chevron’s Australia Plant

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.68 +1.16 +1.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.03 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 +0.98 +1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.761 +0.081 +3.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.755 +0.017 +0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 88.67 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.755 +0.017 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 70.07 -0.32 -0.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 90.67 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 88.92 -0.32 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 85.72 -0.32 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 83.77 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 93.27 -0.32 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 83.22 -0.32 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 1 day Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Fault Shuts 25% Of LNG Output At Chevron’s Australia Plant

The Time Has Come For This Smart Energy Company

The Time Has Come For This Smart Energy Company

Itron, a company with a…

Tata Steel Looks For UK Support To Make £1.2 Billion Green Furnace Upgrade

Tata Steel Looks For UK Support To Make £1.2 Billion Green Furnace Upgrade

Tata Steel is negotiating with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Fault Shuts 25% Of LNG Output At Chevron’s Australia Plant

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 14, 2023, 6:02 AM CDT

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at Chevron’s Wheatstone export facility was reduced by 25% after a fault, a spokesman for Chevron told Reuters on Thursday, the day on which trade unions escalated their strikes at the plant and the other Chevron LNG facility, Gorgon.

Chevron has already identified the cause of the fault and is working to restart LNG production at full capacity, the U.S. supermajor’s spokesman added.

The current loss of 25% LNG production at Wheatstone “shouldn't move the dial” for international gas markets, energy analyst Saul Kavonic told Reuters.

The fault at the Australian plant coincided with the escalation of the strikes at the two Chevron facilities.  

The workers have stepped up their industrial action that began earlier this week, and plan further escalations in the coming weeks.

While the unions representing the workers have not specified how many hours every day the workers at Gorgon and Wheatstone would strike, Chevron said that it had been notified of rolling 24-hour work stoppages beginning in the early morning on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

The report notes that the industrial action has not yet affected LNG exports from Australia.

No change in the situation for the better is likely at least until September 22, when a labor market regulator will hear the dispute after Chevron reached out to it in an effort to force the workers to settle.

The supermajor is seeking to get a so-called “intractable bargaining” declaration from the Fair Work Commission, meaning the FWC could force workers to agree to terms proposed by Chevron.

Despite the escalation of the strikes and the shutdown of 25% of Wheatstone’s LNG production, Europe’s benchmark natural gas price traded 1.16% lower as of 10:15 a.m. GMT as currently weak gas demand outweighs supply issues, including longer-than-planned maintenance at some of Norway’s gas infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the escalating strikes in Australia, Goldman Sachs believes chances are low of a long outage that would fuel a prolonged price rally.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico Vows Long-Delayed Oil Refinery Will Reach Full Capacity This Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com