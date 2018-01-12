Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.13 +0.33 +0.52%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.53 +0.27 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 +0.113 +3.66%
Mars US 19 hours 64.30 +0.13 +0.20%
Opec Basket 1 day 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 1 day 67.16 -0.41 -0.61%
Louisiana Light 1 day 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 1 day 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Mexican Basket 1 day 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 +0.113 +3.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.23 -0.10 -0.15%
Murban 1 day 69.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.11 +0.76 +1.15%
Basra Light 1 day 64.63 -0.10 -0.15%
Saharan Blend 1 day 70.63 +0.79 +1.13%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Girassol 1 day 69.62 +0.70 +1.02%
Opec Basket 1 day 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.86 +0.14 +0.34%
Western Canadian Select 91 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 91 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 91 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 91 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 91 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 91 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.25 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 1 day 54.00 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 2 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.75 +0.23 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.70 +0.23 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.70 +0.23 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.25 +0.23 +0.38%
Kansas Common 1 day 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 1 day 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 14 hours Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 18 hours Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 20 hours Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 22 hours Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 24 hours Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 1 day Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 1 day Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 2 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 2 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 2 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 2 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 3 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 3 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 3 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 3 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 3 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 3 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 4 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 4 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 4 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 4 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 4 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 4 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 4 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 7 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 7 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 7 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 7 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 7 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 7 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 7 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 7 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall

Breaking News:

Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier

4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

4 Factors That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC…

Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

The Trump administration has proposed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier

By Irina Slav - Jan 12, 2018, 9:28 AM CST natgas

Shell is mulling over a bid for Dutch green energy company Eneco Group, which is active in wind, solar, and biomass, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported, citing sources from the banking industry.

While Shell declined to comment on the report, the daily said it had hired a U.S.-based bank to help it arrange the offer. But it is not alone in its plans for Eneco, according to the paper: French Total has also contacted advisors for a possible bid. And that’s just the Big Oil suitors. Telegraaf said there are a number of other potential suitors for the company, including French utility Engie, private equity fund CVC, and Mitsubishi.

Eneco Group is owned by 53 local councils in the Netherlands, more than two-thirds of which are in favor of a sale that could be worth more than US$3.6 billion (3 billion euro). However, not all are on board: 29 council that together hold an overwhelming majority of the shares in the company are asking for an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on the grounds that they have lost faith in the company’s supervisory board.

Eneco operates onshore and offshore wind farms, a biomass power plant, and solar installations in the Netherlands, the UK, France, and Belgium, producing enough power to supply 850,000 households. Reports of shareholders’ plans to sell or list the company emerged last year.

The book value of the business is more than US$3.4 billion (2.9 billion euro) and it would make a good fit for Shell in its recently launched expansion into renewable energy that will see it invest up to US$2 billion every year on new energy sources over the period until 2020. Investment areas include EVs, biomass, and wind power. Over the longer term, Shell is ambitious to reduce the carbon footprint of its products by about 20 percent by 2035 and by 50 percent by 2050.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com