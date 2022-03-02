Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Germany Urges Iran To Revive Nuclear Deal

By RFE/RL staff - Mar 02, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Iran to move quickly to resolve any remaining issues and reach an agreement to revive a 2015 deal on its nuclear program.

"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters on March 2 after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem. "Now is the time to make a decision. This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."

Iran signed the original deal with world powers the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China.

But then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, saying the terms weren’t sufficient to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran was financing terror in the region. Trump also reinstated crippling sanctions against Iran.

Several rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement.

On February 26, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that Tehran is "seriously reviewing a draft of a [new] agreement," while the country's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Vienna late on February 27 for further talks.

Iran has steadfastly denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and rejects the claim that it supports terror.

By RFE/RL



  • luka Modrich on March 02 2022 said:
    Please, please we need more oil now, please our lifestyle is in jeopardy
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 02 2022 said:
    Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz should save his breath. The only nuclear deal Iran will accept is one on its own terms meaning a lifting of all US sanctions against it first with no new limitations on its nuclear and ballistic missile development programmes.

    Iranian negotiators are sensing that the United States is in a hurry to reach a new nuclear deal with Iran so as to focus all its energies on China and the evolving Ukraine crisis. So they are going to extract very major concessions from the United States before they add their name to a new deal.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

