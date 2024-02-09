OPEC+ Oil Output Books Steepest Decline Since July

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.46 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.69 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.11 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.830 -0.087 -4.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.341 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.341 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 56.77 +2.36 +4.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.77 +2.36 +3.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.82 +2.36 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.47 +2.36 +3.52%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 62.72 +2.36 +3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 11 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 5 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Oil Output Books Steepest Decline Since July

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Heavy carbon emitting manufacturers all…

Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Berlin has unveiled plans to spend €16…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Oil Output Books Steepest Decline Since July

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2024, 3:30 AM CST

Oil production by the members of the OPEC+ group fell by the most in six months in January, an S&P Global Platts survey has shown.

Cuts agreed last year and field outages in Libya contributed to a combined 340,000-bpd monthly decline in OPEC+ production, the survey revealed, with the total at 41.21 million barrels daily. Of this, OPEC output stood at 26.49 million barrels daily and its partners’ output stood at 14.72 million barrels daily.

The Platts figures confirm a Reuters survey from the end of January, which also found that OPEC+ production for the month had fallen by the most since July last year. That survey, however, pegged the decline in production at 410,000 bpd compared with December.

In December, the extended cartel’s output actually increased, earlier surveys showed, but it seems that this year members have decided to take their reduction pledges more seriously. Some, however, posted higher production, including Saudi Arabia, where survey figures showed an increase of 40,000 bpd in January from December.

Libya, however, did not reduce its production voluntarily in January. In its case, the output decline was the result of field blockades by protesters who demanded a change in social policies. The blockades affected Libya’s largest field, El Sharara, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels of crude daily.

Meanwhile, a month earlier, Angola left OPEC because it was unwilling to surrender any more of its output. On the contrary, the West African producer has been itching to start boosting its production, which was incompatible with the OPEC goals for this year.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, suspended work on its oil production capacity expansion plan. Said plan was supposed to boost its maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million barrels daily to 13 million bpd in three years. The order for the suspension came earlier this month from the Saudi government.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Set to Exit Equatorial Guinea

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com