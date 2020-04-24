Exxon Makes Sanitizer In Louisiana To Donate To COVID-19 Fight

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 17.18 +0.68 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 21.44 +0.11 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 1.710 -0.105 -5.79%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 18.90 +6.62 +53.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 20.50 +2.05 +11.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 8.540 +1.350 +18.78%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 1.710 -0.105 -5.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 18.95 +4.48 +30.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 19.04 +4.72 +32.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 13.27 +1.74 +15.09%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.47 +1.20 +4.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 14.22 +2.15 +17.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 17.55 +2.04 +13.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.67 +0.32 +3.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 1.100 +2.720 +-167.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 17.35 +2.72 +18.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 16.90 +2.72 +19.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 12.25 +2.72 +28.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 10.75 +2.72 +33.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 15.50 +2.72 +21.28%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 7.000 +2.720 +63.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 10.08 +1.07 +11.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 10.89 +0.44 +4.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 20.03 +0.72 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 1 min Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 13 mins 2,500 oil and gas workers in Texas lose their jobs in 10-day span
  • 1 hour Cognitive Dissonance
  • 7 hours SARS-CoV-2 Mortality is Distorted - - - SouthFront
  • 2 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 10 hours Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 3 hours Shales Death Blow?
  • 10 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 9 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors

Breaking News:

Exxon Makes Sanitizer In Louisiana To Donate To COVID-19 Fight

Scientists Unveil Tech To Tame The AI Energy Blackhole

Scientists Unveil Tech To Tame The AI Energy Blackhole

Big Data uses a lot…

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil prices have crashed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Makes Sanitizer In Louisiana To Donate To COVID-19 Fight

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 24, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT ExxonMobil

U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil said on Friday it had reconfigured its chemical plant at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, into a facility to make medical-grade sanitizer which will be donated to COVID-19 response efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Exxon has modified the manufacturing equipment at its chemical plant in the Baton Rouge area to produce, blend, package, and distribute sanitizer. The company will be distributing the initial production of 160,000 gallons of medical grade sanitizer – enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles – to medical providers and first responders.   

Exxon has boosted its monthly production of the key ingredient in sanitizer- isopropyl alcohol—by around 3,000 tons at its chemical manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge. To produce, package and distribute hand sanitizer, the company has bought additional ingredients and modified equipment in Baton Rouge and at a lubricants plant in nearby Port Allen, Louisiana.

Earlier this month, Exxon said that it had boosted production of critical raw materials for masks, gowns, and hand sanitizer used by medical professionals and first responders.

While it increases production of sanitizer, Exxon is axing capital expenditure for this year by $10 billion in response to the oil demand and oil price collapse. The most significant reductions will take place in the Permian Basin. Exxon’s capital investments for 2020 are now expected to be 30 percent lower, at around $23 billion, down from the previously announced capex of some $33 billion.

As the world now needs more sanitizer than oil, international oil majors are taking part in the fight against the pandemic with donations and with increased production of chemical substances and raw materials for critical components of personal protective equipment (PPE). Royal Dutch Shell, Total, BP, Exxon, Chevron, and Eni are helping with donations, research, and production of PPE.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia Cuts European Sea Ports Oil Exports To 20-Year-Low

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

 Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com