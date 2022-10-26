Exxon Makes More Oil And Gas Discoveries Offshore Guyana

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.14 +2.82 +3.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.91 +2.39 +2.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.32 +1.61 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.670 +0.057 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.917 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.62 +0.44 +0.54%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.917 +0.001 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.83 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.85 -1.00 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.21 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.42 +0.60 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.58 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.36 +0.26 +0.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.07 +0.74 +1.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.47 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 85.72 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 82.87 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 80.87 +0.74 +0.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 89.82 +0.74 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 79.17 +0.74 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 23 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 12 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Exxon Makes More Oil And Gas Discoveries Offshore Guyana

Energy Crisis Poses Existential Threat To Europe’s Industry 

Energy Crisis Poses Existential Threat To Europe’s Industry 

European industries are slammed by…

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

Bullish traders are focusing once…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Makes More Oil And Gas Discoveries Offshore Guyana

By Alex Kimani - Oct 26, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

U.S. oil and gas major Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has announced on Wednesday that it has made two more discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, bringing discoveries on the block to more than 30 since 2015.

Exxon revealed that the Sailfin-1 well was drilled in 4,616 feet of water and encountered 312 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone, while the Yarrow-1 well was drilled in 3,560 feet of water and encountered 75 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone.

Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. 

The company says it has ramped up development and production offshore Guyana at a pace that "far exceeds the industry average”, Exxon’s two sanctioned offshore Guyana projects, Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2, are now producing above design capacity and have already achieved an average of nearly 360K bbl/day of oil. The supermajor expects total production from Guyana to cross a million barrels per day by the end of this decade.

Exxon said a third project, Payara, is expected to launch by year-end 2023 while a fourth project, Yellowtail, could kick off operations in 2025. 

Exxon is the operator of  the Stabroek block where it holds a 45% interest while partners Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and Cnooc (OTCPK: CEOHF) hold a 30% and 25% interest, respectively. Exxon’s oil and gas production are well below record levels, averaging 3.7M boe/day at midyear, in-line with last year but nearly 9% below 4.1M boe/day set in 2016.

XOM stock is currently trading at all-time highs having gained nearly 70% YTD, while its market cap of $442.3B makes it the world's 10th most valuable publicly traded company. Exxon is expected to report another strong quarter when it discloses Q3 results on October 28, with IBES Refinitiv estimating the company will report a record $54.8B annual profit this year.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World Bank: Energy Prices Set To Decline In 2023 After Sharp Rise In 2022

Next Post

Gold And Silver Inch Higher On Hopes That The Fed Will Slow Hikes

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com