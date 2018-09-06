Exxon Inks LNG, Petrochem Deal In China

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.90 -0.82 -1.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.65 -0.62 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.774 -0.021 -0.75%
Mars US 21 hours 71.92 -0.90 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
Urals 2 days 75.49 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.58 -1.01 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.774 -0.021 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.57 -0.96 -1.25%
Murban 2 days 77.41 -1.18 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.91 -0.70 -0.96%
Basra Light 2 days 75.90 -0.97 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.46 -0.49 -0.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Girassol 2 days 77.56 -0.94 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.69 -1.83 -4.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.72 -1.15 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.47 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.87 -1.15 -1.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.72 -1.15 -2.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.72 -1.15 -1.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.47 -1.15 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.72 -1.15 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.62 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.67 -1.15 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.17 -1.15 -1.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.23 -1.15 -1.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 11 minutes North Korea's Kim Sets Denuclearization Schedule Line For The First Time
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 3 mins UK's Department for Transport Uses Boogeyman Allusions to Sidetrack E10 Adoption
  • 3 hours Exxon to build LNG terminal in China
  • 1 hour Tony Blair: A No-Deal Brexit is Possible But Unlikely
  • 18 hours Tesla’s Cobalt-Light Batteries Seen Providing Cost Advantage
  • 2 hours Unemployment Claims Fall to 49-Year Low
  • 44 mins Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 8 mins Chevron Goes Full Predictive Analytics on its Fields
  • 14 mins Saudi Arabia's Superpowered Sunshine Dream
  • 41 mins oil price
  • 7 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 12 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 15 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 16 hours Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate

Breaking News:

Major Japanese Refiners Suspend Iranian Oil Imports For October

Saudis Boosted Oil Production To 10.424 Million Bpd In August

Saudis Boosted Oil Production To 10.424 Million Bpd In August

According to S&P Global Platts,…

Texas Oil Production Drops For First Time Since February 2017

Texas Oil Production Drops For First Time Since February 2017

Oil production in Texas dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Inks LNG, Petrochem Deal In China

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT China oil gas

Exxon will build a multibillion-dollar petrochemical complex in China and invest in an LNG import terminal, both in the Guangdong province, the company said. The news comes amid growing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington that have sparked concern about the future of U.S. oil and LNG exports to one of the world’s top energy consumers.

Exxon said the petrochemical complex is still pending a final investment decision, but if it is made, the facility will feature an ethylene cracker with an annual capacity of 1.2 million tons, two performance polyethylene lines, and two differentiated performance polypropylene lines. If the project remains competitive and receives all necessary permits, it should go into operation in 2023.

Exxon will also provide financial support for the Huizhou LNG terminal and will supply LNG for it, the company said, without, however, providing any details regarding the size of shipments or the capacity of the terminal.

Exxon has a significant footprint in global LNG with its total liquefaction capacity at some 65 million tons annually, and that’s not counting its PNG LNG in Papua New Guinea and the Gorgon project in Australia. This puts Exxon in a favorable position after Beijing slapped 25-percent tariffs on U.S. LNG imports beginning August 23.

China last year topped the list of biggest LNG importers in the world as it continues its shift away from coal towards gas and LNG. It is a huge market and it makes sense for energy majors to enter it as early as possible.

But China is also the biggest chemicals market in the world. There are only a few foreign participants in this market, but it is opening up to accommodate more as its plastics and chemicals demand soars, driven by consumer electronics and cars, among others. Just a couple of months ago, Reuters recalls, Germany’s BASF announced plans to build a US$10-billion chemicals complex—the first such facility that will be wholly owned by a foreign company in China.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Suncor Puts Production Expansion On Hold Over Pipeline Uncertainty

Next Post

Major Japanese Refiners Suspend Iranian Oil Imports For October

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

$90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com