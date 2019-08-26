Explosion Rocks Venezuela Oil Plant

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.34 +0.17 +0.31%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.56 -0.24 -0.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.213 +0.057 +2.64%
Mars US 3 days 55.27 -0.68 -1.22%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 3 days 57.35 +0.55 +0.97%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 3 days 49.32 -0.61 -1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.213 +0.057 +2.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 10 hours 58.66 -0.77 -1.30%
Murban 10 hours 60.33 -0.88 -1.44%
Iran Heavy 3 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 3 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 3 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 3 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.61 +0.05 +0.13%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.62 -1.18 -2.76%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 48.17 -1.18 -2.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 54.57 -1.18 -2.12%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.32 -1.18 -2.29%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.67 -1.18 -2.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.17 -1.18 -2.06%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.17 -1.18 -2.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Giddings 3 days 44.25 -1.75 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.34 -0.52 -0.84%
West Texas Sour 3 days 48.12 -1.51 -3.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Kansas Common 3 days 44.50 -1.00 -2.20%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.55 -1.18 -1.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 6 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 1 hour Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 18 mins Dubai home prices down 24%. As oil price proceeds to drop Mideast stability drops.
  • 12 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 51 mins Iran Says Oil Aboard Tanker Pursed By US Sold
  • 1 hour Wealth Tax Latest Rift in German Coalition As Recession Looms
  • 20 hours US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 4 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 20 hours Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 22 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 17 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 1 day Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 1 day Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 16 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt

Breaking News:

Explosion Rocks Venezuela Oil Plant

The Number One Gold Stock Of 2019

The Number One Gold Stock Of 2019

Gold prices are soaring amid…

Canada’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

Canada’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

The negatives for Canadian oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Explosion Rocks Venezuela Oil Plant

By Irina Slav - Aug 26, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Petropiar

An explosion rocked a natural gas-filling plant in the Venezuelan state of Miranda, forcing the evacuation of 6,500 local residents, Telesur reports, adding the Venezuelan government has called the event an act of sabotage.

The explosion caused no fatalities with only one worker at the plant reported injured.

According to a report in the leftist daily Morning Star, “The attacks were branded ‘terrorism’ by the Venezuelan government and coincided with an Washington-backed coup attempt led by hapless president of the defunct National Assembly Juan Guaido.”

This is the latest in a string of accidents that highlight the precarious energy situation in sanction-bound Venezuela. Earlier this year, several blackouts crippled the country, with the government calling them a sabotage as well. The latest blackout, in July, Caracas blamed on an electromagnetic attack.

The blackouts hit Venezuela’s oil industry particularly hard, leading to a suspension of operations at crude upgraders and its main oil export terminal.

Now, it’s Venezuela’s oil rigs that are under threat, this time from the U.S. sanctions. When Washington slapped oil-focused sanctions on Venezuela, it granted waivers to the U.S. companies with operations in the country. These include Chevron, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and bankrupt Weatherford.

The waivers were earlier this year extended on request by the companies, which have already suffered considerable writedowns on their Venezuelan business because of the sanctions. Since 2018, these have reached US$1.4 billion. The extension, however, was only for three months and will expire in October. The companies had requested a six-month extension.

Once the waivers expire, U.S. companies will have to fold up and go home, which will reduce the number of active drilling rigs in the Orinoco Belt by half. This would hit Venezuela’s oil production hard: rigs are necessary to drill new wells constantly just to maintain current production levels.

Meanwhile, Caracas has announced plans to boost the current level by 65,000 bpd from a PDVSA joint venture with China’s CNPC. Chinese, as well as Russian, companies seem to be Venezuela’s only chance at maintaining production after the U.S. oilfield service providers and Chevron leave.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Mexico Says No New Oil Contracts For Non-Producers

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data
China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com