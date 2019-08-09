Venezuela Plans Oil Production Boost Amid Worsening Crisis

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.52 +1.98 +3.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.57 +1.19 +2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.117 -0.011 -0.52%
Mars US 20 hours 55.04 +1.35 +2.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 2 days 55.10 -3.75 -6.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.54 +1.33 +2.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.117 -0.011 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 2 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 48.75 +0.99 +2.07%
Basra Light 2 days 59.43 +1.21 +2.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 56.78 +1.44 +2.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.54 +1.33 +2.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.54 +1.33 +2.32%
Girassol 2 days 59.72 +1.16 +1.98%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.29 +1.64 +4.47%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 20 hours 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Giddings 2 days 42.50 +1.25 +3.03%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.49 +1.45 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.44 +1.45 +2.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.44 +1.45 +2.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 6 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 1 hour 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 10 mins Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 10 hours What is most important factor for oil rate???
  • 48 mins U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz
  • 1 hour Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 15 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 10 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 20 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 27 mins gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 1 day Trump Tears Down Market & Oil Price With His “China Tariffs Game” Again
  • 24 hours .
  • 19 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 14 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 18 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Tesla Owner Sues Company For Alleged Battery Fraud

Alt Text

Trump Freezes All Caracas Assets In Surprise Move

President Donald Trump signed an…

Alt Text

Will We Really See An Oil Glut In 2020?

Many analysts have predicted an…

Alt Text

Iran Seizes Iraqi Vessel In The Gulf

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela Plans Oil Production Boost Amid Worsening Crisis

By Irina Slav - Aug 09, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Orinoco belt

Venezuela plans to increase its oil production by 65,000 bpd by expanding the output of a joint venture between PDVSA and China’s CNPC, Reuters reports, quoting a statement by President Nicolas Maduro.

The venture, Sinovensa, is 49-percent owned by the Chinese state giant and 51-percent owned by PDVSA. It currently produces 100,000 bpd in the Orinoco belt. The crude is a medium grade of the Orinico superheavy that’s then mixed with light crude to make the Merey blend, which, along with other medium grades, are in high demand among Asian refiners, Reuters notes.

“Thanks always to China, for all of this effort and all of this cooperation,” Maduro said. He added that this will be the first of two production expansions, the second of which should bring production to 230,000 bpd.

In the latest Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC’s secondary sources—the ones the cartel considers the official production figures—point that Venezuela’s crude oil production in June dropped by 16,000 bpd from May to stand at 734,000 bpd. To compare, Venezuela’s crude oil production in 2017 averaged 1.911 million bpd. According to IHS Markit, this could further fall below 500,000 bpd by 2020.

China, along with Russia, has stuck by Venezuela despite the U.S. sanctions and has continued providing cash to the government in exchange for crude oil. Earlier this week, media reported that a Chinese company would help Venezuela repair its ailing refineries, which have caused a fuel shortage that could shake the Maduro government further if it persists.

Washington’s latest move in the pressure against Venezuela was an executive order of President Trump that ordered the freezing of all assets owned by the Venezuelan government in the United States. A day later, in response to a warning by National Security Advisor John Bolton for China and Russia to stop helping Maduro, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Washington should stop “bullying” Venezuela.

"China urges the US to... let the Venezuelan people decide their own future and immediately stop the bullying actions of suppressing other countries at every turn," Hua Chunying said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudis Keeping Oil Exports Down To Combat Falling Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

 Russia Gains Stranglehold Over Persian Gulf

Russia Gains Stranglehold Over Persian Gulf

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com