  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 10 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 52 mins CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 13 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 4 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 1 hour "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 6 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Expects Global Oil Inventories To Surge

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

According to the EIA, recent…

Why Is Ukraine Ignoring Its Massive Bioenergy Potential?

Why Is Ukraine Ignoring Its Massive Bioenergy Potential?

Bioenergy offers a promising alternative…

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 30, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said.

“It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”

According to Patrick DeHann, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, the average gas price in the United States could fall to $3.15 per gallon by Christmas from $3.42 per gallon earlier this month, Bloomberg reported.

“For now, the only direction I see in the national average is down,” said DeHaan. “The trend is still that countries are responding by shutting things down; things are not yet reopening,” DeHaan told Bloomberg.

Yet gas prices remain about 60 percent higher than they were a year ago, Bloomberg notes, with crude oil down by just about 16 percent over the past three weeks.

Any more bad news about the new variant of the coronavirus could push crude oil further down, but OPEC+ stands ready to respond to such a development by pausing its monthly output additions, agreed at 400,000 bpd until production goes back to pre-pandemic levels. Currently, OPEC+ is pumping about 3.8 million fewer bpd than it did before the pandemic. According to some analysts, however, it may not have the capacity to boost production by much.

This means that although over the next few months there could be an excess of crude, if demand does not get destroyed by new lockdowns, this could quite quickly reverse with the market swinging into undersupply with little OPEC or anyone else could do to about it.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

