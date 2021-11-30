Analysts Expect Brent Oil To Average $75 In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.80 -3.15 -4.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 70.57 -2.87 -3.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.611 -0.243 -5.01%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.062 -0.090 -4.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.95 +1.80 +3.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.95 +1.80 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.35 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.95 +2.05 +3.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 62.95 +1.80 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 58.95 +1.80 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.37 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +1.80 +2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 10 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 37 mins CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 13 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 4 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 1 hour "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 6 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Expects Global Oil Inventories To Surge

UAE Pumps $6 Billion Into Oil And Gas Expansion Projects

UAE Pumps $6 Billion Into Oil And Gas Expansion Projects

UAE oil major ADNOC has…

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Analysts Expect Brent Oil To Average $75 In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 30, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

Cautious production policy from the OPEC+ group next year is expected to keep oil prices above $70, with Brent Crude expected to average $75.33 a barrel in 2022, the monthly Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The average price that 39 economists and analysts predicted in the November poll, which started before Friday’s price plunge due to Omicron fears, is now the highest for 2022 the experts have forecast for Brent and for WTI this year.

The U.S. benchmark is expected to average $73.31 per barrel next year, up from $71.21 a barrel expected in the October poll.

The average WTI Crude price for this year is forecast at $68.52, according to the November poll.

The analysts surveyed by Reuters expect OPEC+ to continue keeping a cautious approach to releasing more supply to the market. The group, however, is not expected to allow oil prices to stay above $80 for a sustained period of time because it is also worried about U.S. shale gathering momentum if prices remain that high, John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors, told Reuters.

Oil prices have dipped since Friday, and early on Tuesday, they were trading very close to the average forecast in the Reuters poll for 2021, which is $71.25 a barrel Brent and $68.52 per barrel WTI.

OPEC+ is meeting on Thursday to decide how to proceed with production for January in view of an expected market surplus next year and the new Omicron variant, which has had all markets, including the oil market, fretting about the consequences on economies and oil demand in case additional restrictions and lockdowns are imposed.

Many countries have already banned flights from South Africa and other southern African countries, while several—including Japan and Israel—closed off borders for foreign visitors. Others have tightened requirements for testing and self-isolation upon arrival regardless of vaccination status, which could also reduce international travel in the coming weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

B.C. Forced To Extend Fuel Rationing As Pipeline Shutdown Continues

Next Post

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com