  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 48 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 1 day Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Slip 10% On Faulty Data

The Shale Pioneer Preparing For A Comeback

The Shale Pioneer Preparing For A Comeback

Chesapeake Energy is back from…

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry

Japan is unlikely to achieve…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

European Gas Prices Slip 10% On Faulty Data

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 18, 2021, 4:15 PM CDT

Gas prices in Europe took a dive on Wednesday as faulty data suggested that Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had started flowing.

In a digital age that is rather reliant on all sorts of data, commodity pricing can be at the mercy of data accuracy.

That data failed the nat gas market on Wednesday, when Germany’s natural gas infrastructure operator Gascade erroneously reported data that suggested gas had already started flowing from the highly contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Construction on Nord Stream is indeed nearing completion, but gas has not started flowing.

Gascade confirmed the error on Wednesday, saying that gas is not yet flowing in the pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany. Russia insists that gas will be flowing through the pipeline by the end of this year.

According to data from the ICE London stock exchange cited by Sputnik, the price drop began at 13:00 GMT and continued for 2.5 hours, after which the price stabilized.

September futures on Dutch TTF Index fell from $575 per tcm to $514 tcm—a 10% loss—before rebounding to $550 per tcm sometime later.

In July, Washington gave up on sanctioning the pipeline—and its sanctions on anyone involved in the construction of the pipeline—when it reached a deal with Germany over the pipeline with its “Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals.”

Germany is in dire need of additional gas flows from Russia as it tries to wean itself off of coal-fired power and nuclear power plants as it looks to embrace a net-zero future.

Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Minister Wants NOC Chairman Out

Next Post

Senators Want Tesla Investigated Over ‘Misleading’ Autopilot Claims

