European Energy Giants Wait On Russia Approval For $2.6 Billion Deal

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.52 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.08 +0.12 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.459 +0.018 +0.74%
Mars US 9 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
Urals 1 day 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Bonny Light 1 day 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 46.10 -0.88 -1.87%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.459 +0.018 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 1 day 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 1 day 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 1 day 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 1 day 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 1 day 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 35.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 37.26 -0.36 -0.96%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 47.51 -0.36 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 53.91 -0.36 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 50.01 -1.01 -1.98%
Peace Sour 10 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Peace Sour 10 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 50.76 -0.36 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 55.26 -0.36 -0.65%
Central Alberta 10 hours 48.51 -0.36 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 1 day 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 39 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.21 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 5 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 3 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 15 hours Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 11 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 4 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 16 hours Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 1 hour IMO 2020:
  • 13 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 3 hours Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 16 hours Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network
  • 1 day Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 9 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First

Breaking News:

World’s Hottest Oil Auction Set To Bring In $50 Billion

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

In a desperate move to…

Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold Of Oil Markets

Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold Of Oil Markets

Oil prices were down on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

European Energy Giants Wait On Russia Approval For $2.6 Billion Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 21, 2019, 6:30 PM CDT European Utility Giant

Russia could okay within half a year a deal that would pave the way for Finnish utility Fortum to boost its stake in Germany’s utility Uniper to more than 50 percent, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Finnish state firm Fortum said that it agreed to buy the combined 20.5-percent stake of activist funds Elliott and Knight Vinke in Uniper, which would give the Finnish company an ownership of more than 70.5 percent in the German utility Uniper, up from 49.99 percent now.

Russia, however, is a key jurisdiction that has to approve the deal, not only because both Fortum and Uniper have operations there, but also because a unit of the German utility holds a water license in Russia, which Moscow considers strategic and as such it does not allow, under current legislation, foreign state-held companies to hold more than 49.99 percent in strategic assets.

Announcing the deal in early October, Fortum said that the closing of the transaction to buy the 20.5-percent stake in Uniper, worth US$2.6 billion (2.3 billion euro), is subject to regulatory approvals in Russia and the United States.

“Fortum is in discussions with the Russian state authorities and has made a preparatory filing to the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service,” the Finnish firm said, referring to the path to approval in Russia.

In June this year, Fortum’s chief executive officer Pekka Lundmark discussed the issue of the stake restriction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Lundmark “did raise the point that we have a restriction limiting any possible future investments into Uniper based on a negligible water treatment activity that Uniper conducts at one of their power plants in Russia,” a spokeswoman for Fortum wrote in an emailed statement to Reuters. 

Last week, the head of the Russian anti-monopoly service, Igor Artemyev, said that the regulator considers changing the rules and allowing Uniper to outsource its water business so that Fortum could own a majority stake in the German utility. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Supermajors Are Abandoning This Oil Hotspot

Next Post

Supermajors Are Abandoning This Oil Hotspot

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com