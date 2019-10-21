Supermajors Are Abandoning This Oil Hotspot

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.60 +0.09 +0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 58.96 -0.46 -0.77%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Mars US 3 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
Urals 19 hours 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 46.10 -0.88 -1.87%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 19 hours 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 19 hours 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 37.62 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 47.87 -0.06 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 54.27 -0.06 -0.11%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.02 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.62 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.87 -0.06 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 19 hours 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 39 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.21 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 2 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 6 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 7 hours Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 8 hours Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 4 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 21 mins Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 21 hours Brexit agreement
  • 44 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 7 hours Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network
  • 23 hours The Problem Is The Economy, Not The Climate
  • 21 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?

Breaking News:

European Energy Giants Wait On Russia Approval For $2.6 Billion Deal

Russia Consolidates Control Over The World’s Top Oil Region

Russia Consolidates Control Over The World’s Top Oil Region

In his second stop on…

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is Not Worth $2 Trillion

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is Not Worth $2 Trillion

One of the main reasons…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Supermajors Are Abandoning This Oil Hotspot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 21, 2019, 5:30 PM CDT Oil Hotspot

Oil majors are quitting two projects in the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan because of high costs and low profitability, a unit of Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas firm KazMunayGas said on Monday.

Shell has decided to pull out of the Khazar field, and the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) consortium—of which Shell is a part—is quitting the Kalamkas project, according to Kazakhstan’s energy ministry.

Shell has already invested US$900 million in the Khazar project, but has faced challenging economics amid high investments.  

“Our partners’ decision is based on the low profitability of these projects against the background of high capital expenditures,” Reuters quoted the KazMunayGas unit as saying on Monday.

The shareholders in the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) are Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas firm KazMunayGas, France’s Total, Italy’s Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Japan’s Inpex.

Kazakhstan had hoped that the consortium could be working with Shell on the development of the Khazar field, which is close to the giant and already producing oil field Kashagan operated by the NCOC consortium.

Related: Buffett’s Big Bet On Energy

But in view of the high costs—which had also plagued the development of the Kashagan field—Shell is now reconsidering its participation in the Khazar field, as oil majors continue to look for low breakeven projects for profits and returns on investment.

At Kashagan, crude oil production started in 2016 and is currently around 400,000 bpd. This makes the Kazakh field one of the largest offshore oil fields in the world.

Kashagan has reserves of 13 billion barrels of crude and in-place resources of as much as 38 billion barrels. But its development has been challenging, mainly because of climatic and geological peculiarities, and because of cost overruns that saw the final budget more than double on the initial US$20 billion to US$50 billion.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Hackers Hijack Iranian Cyber Spy Group

Next Post

Russian Hackers Hijack Iranian Cyber Spy Group

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com