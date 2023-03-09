Europe Set To Raise LNG Imports As Regasification Capacity Jumps

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.28 -0.38 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.25 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.88 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.021 -0.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 -0.052 -1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 75.96 -0.52 -0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 -0.052 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.91 -2.77 -3.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.85 -2.98 -3.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.13 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 465 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.58 -1.38 -1.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.40 -1.39 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.42 -1.16 -1.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.41 -0.92 -1.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.81 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.21 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 70.91 -0.92 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.91 -0.92 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.21 -0.92 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.16 -0.92 -1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.51 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Europe Set To Raise LNG Imports As Regasification Capacity Jumps

Oil And Gas Firms Failed To Cut Back On Flaring In 2022

Oil And Gas Firms Failed To Cut Back On Flaring In 2022

Oil and gas companies failed…

Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Guyana is offering 14 offshore…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Set To Raise LNG Imports As Regasification Capacity Jumps

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 09, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

The EU is boosting its LNG import capacity and is ready to welcome even more LNG cargoes this year and in the coming years, Maros Sefcovic, European Commission Vice President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said on Thursday.    

The EU will soon have 35 LNG regasification terminals, up from 27 currently, and the regasification capacity is set to increase to 227 bcm from 178 bcm, Sefcovic tweeted today after holding what he described as a "productive" virtual meeting with international gas suppliers. The EU is getting ready for more LNG by reinforcing its import capacity infrastructure, Sefcovic said. 

Over the past year, Europe has attracted a lot of LNG supply due to the sky-high prices and lackluster demand in Asia, including in China. Europe continues to attract more than half of all U.S. LNG exports, for example, despite the fact that gas prices in Europe have recently slumped to an 18-month low.

Europe's biggest economy, Germany, plans to have as much as 70.7 million tons per year of LNG import capacity by 2030, which will make it the fourth-largest LNG import capacity holder in the world, Argus reported last month, citing plans by the German economy ministry and RWE.

Germany may end up using less LNG import capacity than it has planned to roll out this decade, but better safe than sorry, the chief executive of the top German utility, RWE, said in an interview with German business magazines Der Stern and Capital.

"It may be the case that the LNG terminals are not fully utilized. But you need them as an insurance premium," RWE's CEO Markus Krebber said in the interview published on Wednesday.

However, the race to ensure supply for next winter hasn't even started in earnest yet. Prices are set to hold higher than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine through the summer as Europe will face stiffer competition from Asia for LNG supply, analysts say.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kenya’s Plan To Nationalize All Oil Imports Faces Resistance

Next Post

Kenya’s Plan To Nationalize All Oil Imports Faces Resistance

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com