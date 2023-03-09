Kenya’s Plan To Nationalize All Oil Imports Faces Resistance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.11 -0.55 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.06 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.88 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.529 -0.022 -0.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 -0.052 -1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 75.96 -0.52 -0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 -0.052 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.91 -2.77 -3.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.85 -2.98 -3.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.13 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 465 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.58 -1.38 -1.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.09 -1.39 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.40 -1.39 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.42 -1.16 -1.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.41 -0.92 -1.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.81 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.21 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.91 -0.92 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.91 -0.92 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.21 -0.92 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.16 -0.92 -1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.51 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Europe Set To Raise LNG Imports As Regasification Capacity Jumps

Moscow Isn’t Rushing To Modernize Its Navy

Moscow Isn’t Rushing To Modernize Its Navy

Despite its relatively limited involvement…

The Dark Side Of Europe’s Green Energy Transition

The Dark Side Of Europe’s Green Energy Transition

Europe's large-scale solar and wind…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Kenya’s Plan To Nationalize All Oil Imports Faces Resistance

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 09, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

Kenya’s plan to have the government take over all imports of petroleum products from private companies has been challenged in court, with several petitioners seeking a ruling that the nationalization of the oil imports is unconstitutional.  

Kenya decided to go with the plan to have all oil imports nationalized after a severe foreign exchange reserves crunch left the African country with just four months worth of foreign currency to cover imports.

So the government and the energy ministry are seeking to take over all imports and pay for the supplies after at least six months, compared to payments due within a week per the current imports scheme.

However, four petitioners have filed an objection to the plan in court, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a filing made by Ndegwa & Ndegwa Advocates on behalf of the petitioners.

The nationalization of oil imports “amounts to unfair practice as an unconscionable representation that is excessively one sided” and favors the supplier rather than the consumer, the court documents say.

The Kenyan government should have thought of better ways to stabilize the bleeding of U.S. dollars instead of kicking private oil marketing firms out of business, according to the filing carried by Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, Kenya issued the first tender for oil imports under the new plan, with 180 days between product delivery and payment settlement.

Kenya is now seeking government-to-government contracts to procure oil products following the crash of the Kenyan currency and the acute shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

The winner in this first tender will supply oil to Kenya for nine months and will be paid every six months, Daniel Kiptoo, director general of energy industry regulator EPRA told Reuters.

“By doing that we alleviate the pressure by removing a third of the demand for dollars in the market,” Kiptoo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Falling U.S. Container Imports Highlight Economic Weakness

Next Post

Falling U.S. Container Imports Highlight Economic Weakness

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com