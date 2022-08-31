Europe Must Prepare For Energy Rationing And Blackouts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.62 -3.02 -3.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 95.60 -3.71 -3.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.56 -1.26 -1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.019 -0.023 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.609 -0.086 -3.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 89.89 -5.22 -5.49%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.609 -0.086 -3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 102.6 +2.65 +2.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 103.6 +1.98 +1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 97.80 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 274 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.16 +0.37 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 101.4 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 71.04 -5.19 -6.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.25 +4.25 +5.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 20 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 21 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

As European energy prices continue…

Fake News Or Fundamentals: What’s Driving Oil Prices?

Fake News Or Fundamentals: What’s Driving Oil Prices?

Multiple OPEC officials have spoken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Must Prepare For Energy Rationing And Blackouts

By Irina Slav - Aug 31, 2022, 3:00 AM CDT

Despite faster-than-usual filling rates for gas storage across Europe, the continent is currently bracing for the possibility of blackouts as Gazprom officially halts the flow of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Citing technical challenges in the form of too few compressor turbines, the Russian state energy giant said it would stop gas flows via Nord Stream 1 for three days, beginning August 31. In Europe, there are growing fears that Gazprom won’t restart the flow in three days as promised.

The same fear gripped European capitals last month when Gazprom halted gas supply via Nord Stream 1 for regularly scheduled maintenance. The fears did not materialize but Gazprom did reduce flows after the maintenance was over, citing the same technical challenges.

If this time the fears turn out to be well founded, full inventories may not be enough to meet demand. This, in turn, would mean electricity, heating, and gas rationing, Bloomberg reported today, noting the situation was particularly critical in Germany.

The European Union’s largest economy would need to reduce its gas consumption by at least a fifth in order to have a chance of getting through winter. Even if its gas storage caverns reach a fill level of 95 percent, it would not be enough for three months of consumption, according to the head of Germany’s energy regulator Klaus Mueller.

Tensions are running high after earlier this week Gazprom slashed gas deliveries to French Engie citing payment problems, causing yet another peak in gas prices, which are already sky-high and causing factory closures across Europe.

Expectations, as described by the Bloomberg report, are that if Europe gets lucky with a mild winter, blackouts would be avoided. If the weather does not cooperate, however, the energy supply situation in the region could become challenging.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Officially Halts Natural Gas Flows Via Nord Stream 1

Next Post

Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com