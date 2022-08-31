Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.11 -2.53 -2.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.90 -3.41 -3.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.56 -1.26 -1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.052 +0.010 +0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.594 -0.101 -3.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 89.89 -5.22 -5.49%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.594 -0.101 -3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 102.6 +2.65 +2.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 103.6 +1.98 +1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 97.80 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 274 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.16 +0.37 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 101.4 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 71.04 -5.19 -6.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.25 +4.25 +5.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 20 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 20 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 21 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The global energy crunch is…

Will Biden’s Big Clean Energy Bet Help The U.S. Catch China?

Will Biden’s Big Clean Energy Bet Help The U.S. Catch China?

The United States is scrambling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nuclear Inspectors Head Into War Zone To Review Shelled Plant

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 31, 2022, 5:00 AM CDT

The team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left Kyiv on Wednesday en route to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine to inspect the damage after heavy shelling nearby Europe’s largest nuclear plant raised concerns about the facility’s safety.

Zaporizhzhya has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. In the early days of the invasion, Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhya plant, creating concerns about a nuclear disaster ten times bigger than Chernobyl. 

Ukrainian staff is still operating the Zaporizhzhya power plant, but there are Russian occupying forces on the ground.

After weeks of talks and negotiations, the IAEA mission, led by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, headed to Ukraine earlier this week as part of efforts to “protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility.”

“The IAEA mission will help ensure nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and undertake vital safeguards activities,” the agency said on Monday.

On Wednesday, the team left their hotel in Kyiv and departed in a convoy of vehicles toward Zaporizhzhya. It’s unclear when the inspectors will arrive at the nuclear power plant, but they plan to spend “a few days” there, Grossi told Reuters early on Wednesday.

“We are going to a war zone, we are going to occupied territory and this requires explicit guarantees, not only from the Russian federation but also from Ukraine. We have been able to secure that,” the IAEA director general said.

The agency hopes it will be able to set up a permanent mission at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, and that the team of inspectors would be able to talk to the Ukrainian technicians working at Zaporizhzhya, Grossi told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russia-installed provisional administration in the area, told Russian news agency Interfax on Tuesday that the IAEA inspectors “should inspect the work at the plant in one day.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Must Prepare For Energy Rationing And Blackouts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com