Europe Follows U.S. Fed With Record-Breaking Rate Hikes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.3 +2.02 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 119.6 +1.06 +0.89%
Graph up Murban Crude 8 hours 119.2 +2.20 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.337 -0.083 -1.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.934 +0.040 +1.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.934 +0.040 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 116.4 -2.27 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.8 -2.54 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 114.6 -4.23 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 199 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 125.8 -4.04 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 123.8 -3.97 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 -3.62 -3.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.5 -3.62 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 -3.62 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 -3.62 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.9 -3.62 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 -3.62 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.1 -3.62 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 14 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Europe Follows U.S. Fed With Record-Breaking Rate Hikes

What Is Holding The Hydrogen Boom Back?

What Is Holding The Hydrogen Boom Back?

Hydrogen is booming as the…

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

The UK is shipping a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Follows U.S. Fed With Record-Breaking Rate Hikes

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 16, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Following the U.S. Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994 on Wednesday, which brought oil prices down 1%, central banks across Europe on Thursday raised interest rates by record amounts in an effort to rein in inflation as energy prices soar.  

The biggest shocks came from the Swiss National Bank and the National Bank of Hungary.

The Swiss National Bank made its first interest rate hike since 2007, increasing rates by 50 basis points, from -0.75% to -0.25%, sending the Swiss franc surging higher. 

“We came to a conclusion that it is now better to increase interest rates by 50 basis points and not by 25 points in order to make an initial first step, in order to really also signal that we are fighting inflation so that it will also, over the medium-term, be in the range of price stability,” CNBC quoted the bank as saying. 

In Hungary, the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points, catching the market by surprise. 

The Bank of England also raised rates for the fifth time on Thursday, increasing them by 25 basis points to 1.25%, noting that the bank would “take the actions necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term”, CNBC reported. 

On Wednesday, the European Central Bank paved the way for rate hikes in July and September. 

"We are in a new era for central banks, where lowering inflation is their only objective, even at the expense of financial stability and growth," George Lagarias, Chief Economist at Mazars Wealth Management said, as reported by Reuters

Inflation across Europe has been caused by soaring oil and gas prices, which surged another 24% on Thursday after Russia further curbed gas flows to the European Union through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing technical issues. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom Lowers Gas Flows To Italy Even More

Next Post

Russia Says It May Cooperate With OPEC+ Deal Even After 2022

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

 Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com