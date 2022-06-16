Gazprom Lowers Gas Flows To Italy Even More

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.8 +2.51 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 120.1 +1.57 +1.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 8 hours 116.4 -0.59 -0.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.419 -0.001 -0.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.949 +0.055 +1.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.949 +0.055 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 116.4 -2.27 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.8 -2.54 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 114.6 -4.23 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 199 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 125.8 -4.04 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 123.8 -3.97 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 101.2 -3.62 -3.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 117.5 -3.62 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 115.7 -3.62 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 113.6 -3.62 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 112.9 -3.62 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 116.4 -3.62 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 111.1 -3.62 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 13 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Europe Follows U.S. Fed With Record-Breaking Rate Hikes

Steel Prices Are Sliding

Steel Prices Are Sliding

Steel prices in the United…

Turkey Accuses Greece Of Militarizing Its Aegean Sea Islands

Turkey Accuses Greece Of Militarizing Its Aegean Sea Islands

Turkish President Erdogan accused Greece…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Lowers Gas Flows To Italy Even More

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 16, 2022, 1:15 PM CDT

Italy's Eni is only receiving 65% of requested volumes of gas from Russia, the state-run company said on Thursday, after Russia's Wednesday announcement that it would cut natural gas flows to Italy by 15%.

Gazprom also warned Italy that the volumes could fall even further—up to suspending all flows—on additional delays in repair work.

On Wednesday, Eni confirmed that Gazprom said it would cut natural gas flows to Italy, without detailing the reasons why. Then, Gazprom had explained volumes would be just 15% lower. Thursday, however, saw a reduction in gas flows from Russia by more than one-third. 

Also this week, on Tuesday, Gazprom announced it was slashing gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline—by 40%--after equipment repairs had been delayed due to Russian sanctions. Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck, however, was quick to point out that the gas flow cuts were politically motivated, not due to any technical limitations.

Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 pipeline is due to undergo planned maintenance for two weeks. During this time, the flow of gas from Russia to Germany will be halted completely. Europe has been struggling to replenish depleting gas supplies ahead of the next heating season, and any disruption in flows now could tank those plans.

Italy receives 40% of its imported gas—29 billion cubic meters—from Russia. It is, however, working to disentangle itself from the grip of Russian gas supplies, and is working to secure additional gas from Algeria, Azerbaijan, the DRC, Egypt, Angola, and Qatar.

Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani echoed Habeck's sentiment on Thursday's reduced gas flows, saying that the reasons for the supply cuts could be linked with Russia trying to exert "political pressure or a manifestation of retaliation," Reuters said on Thursday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Says It May Cooperate With OPEC+ Deal Even After 2022

Next Post

Energy Secretary To Discuss High Gas Prices With Refining Executives

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

 Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com