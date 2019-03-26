Equinor Plans Battery Investment

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.90 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.748 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 65.64 +1.22 +1.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 -0.48 -0.72%
Urals 20 hours 65.34 +0.79 +1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.46 -0.91 -1.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.46 -0.91 -1.39%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.53 +0.52 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.748 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 67.03 +0.70 +1.06%
Murban 20 hours 68.29 +0.61 +0.90%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.88 +0.69 +1.17%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.70 +0.60 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.05 +0.47 +0.71%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.53 +0.52 +0.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.53 +0.52 +0.76%
Girassol 20 hours 67.76 +0.59 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 -0.48 -0.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 49.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.42 -0.12 -0.25%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 55.57 -0.22 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 59.47 -0.22 -0.37%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.57 -0.22 -0.41%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 53.82 -0.22 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.92 -0.62 -1.08%
Central Alberta 3 hours 52.12 -0.22 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.46 -0.91 -1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Giddings 20 hours 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.89 +1.12 +2.12%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.84 +1.12 +1.97%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.84 +1.12 +1.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.22 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 8 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 11 minutes Lawsuit-Happy Councilor Wants to Take Big Oil to Court
  • 15 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 hour Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 4 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 4 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 31 mins Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 2 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 11 hours Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 1 hour Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 22 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 5 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 4 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 2 days One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 2 days Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 1 day European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped

Breaking News:

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Canada’s Natural Gas Crisis Is Going Under The Radar

Canada’s Natural Gas Crisis Is Going Under The Radar

Canadian natural gas producers continue…

Could Massive Gas Find Help Boost South Africa’s Economy?

Could Massive Gas Find Help Boost South Africa’s Economy?

While Total’s new offshore gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Plans Battery Investment

By Irina Slav - Mar 26, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT Energy storage

Norway’s state oil and gas major Equinor plans to join a battery technology investment fund worth US$180 million as part of a diversification strategy focused on renewable energy and storage, Fortune reports.

Energy storage is drawing increasing attention in the industry as it is widely considered the factor that could guarantee the mainstream future of wind and solar power generation facilities, solving what is perhaps their biggest problem: intermittence.

The fund Equinor has chosen for its investment, Volta Energy Technologies, has a marked focus on energy storage, investing in various technology businesses related to this segment in the industry.

Equinor, which used to be called Statoil, last year announced a rebranding program that centered on a change of name to reflect its ambitions to be perceived as a broader energy company rather than one focused solely on oil and gas. The rebranding was also part of its diversification drive.

Energy storage is a natural focus of attention for energy companies as are renewables, since they are in the same industry. Equinor has been particularly active in wind power, with stakes in four offshore projects in the UK, one in Germany, and a large-scale offshore project in the United States. It also has a participation in a solar power project in Brazil and has invested in two companies developing solar power technology.

Earlier today, media reported that the Norwegian company had also taken part in a funding round for a smart grid developer, Reactive Technologies. The round, according to the UK and Finland-based company, raised an eight-digit sum.

Equinor’s push into business areas different from its core oil and gas business reflects a government-level push for more renewables. Earlier this month, the Norwegian government approved a proposal by the country’s sovereign wealth fund to divest from pure-play oil and gas producers to reduce its exposure to oil and gas price volatility.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

B.C. Prepares Tax Incentives For LNG Projects

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Looks To Reduce Carbon Footprint Through Global Gas Venture

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com