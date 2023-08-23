Equinor Launches The World’s Largest Floating Wind Farm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.18 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.55 -0.48 -0.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 86.21 -0.30 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.759 -0.030 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 80.45 -1.02 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.759 -0.030 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.05 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.80 -1.06 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.52 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.51 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.81 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.14 -0.58 -0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 81.79 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 80.04 -0.48 -0.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.99 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.54 -0.48 -0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 81.64 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.70 +0.92 +1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

CNOOC Confirms Arctic LNG 2 Set For Launch This Year

CNOOC Confirms Arctic LNG 2 Set For Launch This Year

Russia's Arctic LNG 2, developed…

U.S. To Remain Dominant In Global LNG Markets

U.S. To Remain Dominant In Global LNG Markets

The United States will remain…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Launches The World’s Largest Floating Wind Farm

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 23, 2023, 1:08 AM CDT

Norway’s energy major Equinor is today launching the world’s largest floating wind power installation, with 88 MW of capacity.

The Hywind Tampen installation, offshore Norway, will supply electricity to oil and gas platforms in the area, Reuters notes in a report on the news.

According to Equinor, the wind park will reduce the emissions of these platforms by some 200,000 tons annually.

Offshore wind has recently run into a series of troubles that have raised questions about the industry’s long-term viability.

Already quite expensive, in the past few months, offshore wind installations have seen soaring costs for many materials and components, which have already caused the cancelation of one major project: Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas in the UK.

“It’s important to invest only when our return requirements are met,” Anna Borg, Vattenfall’s chief executive said, as quoted by the Financial Times earlier this month. “With Norfolk Boreas [the offshore wind farm], that’s not the case any more.”

The cost of inflation is one part of the problem. The other part, as expressed by the chief executive of Denmark’s Ørsted, is low prices locked in under government tenders for the electricity to be produced by these wind farms.

“If a project which is by far the biggest in the world, with all these opportunities, can only become investable after having worked intensively for a year with everything, it’s hopefully also a stark reminder to the British government that something must change,” Mads Nipper told the FT in June.

An official from the Global Wind Energy Council put it even more bluntly.

“Governments need to ensure that their procurement frameworks allow a return on investment and adequately take into account external factors such as inflation if they want their markets to remain competitive,” Rebecca Williams told the FT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway has plans to boost its offshore wind power capacity to 30 GW by 2040. It has scheduled an auction for the first three commercial floating installations for this autumn.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

API Reports Small Crude Draw As Oil Prices Close Lower

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com