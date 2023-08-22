API Reports Small Crude Draw As Oil Prices Close Lower

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 80.25 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.97 -0.49 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 -0.27 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 -0.074 -2.81%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.773 +0.219 +8.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.47 -0.78 -0.95%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.773 +0.219 +8.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.18 +1.46 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.86 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.23 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.30 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.50 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.72 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.27 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.52 -0.54 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.47 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.02 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.12 -0.54 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.70 +0.92 +1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

API Reports Small Crude Draw As Oil Prices Close Lower

From Oil Boom To Cocaine Crisis: Ecuador's Steep Decline

From Oil Boom To Cocaine Crisis: Ecuador's Steep Decline

Ecuador, once an oasis of…

What’s Standing In The Way Of Glencore’s Tie-Up With Teck Resources?

What’s Standing In The Way Of Glencore’s Tie-Up With Teck Resources?

Glencore is keen to merge…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

API Reports Small Crude Draw As Oil Prices Close Lower

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 22, 2023, 3:47 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a 2.418-million-barrel draw on U.S. crude inventories, compared with the previous week’s 6-million-barrel draw, as oil prices slip on China growth concerns.  

Analysts tracked by Investing.com were expecting the Energy Information Administration (EIA) to report an inventory draw of nearly 2.3 million barrels on Wednesday. 

Oil prices were slipping slightly on Tuesday ahead of API data, with Brent trading down 0.46% at $84.07 at 3:35 p.m. ET, while WTI was trading down 0.58%, at $80.25 per barrel. 

Brent closed the day settling down 43 cents, with WTI’s October contract settling down 48 cents. 

Bearish sentiment has risen this week partly on U.S. inventory expectations, but also on U.S. refinery maintenance, which slows refinery demand, and a slowdown in Chinese imports. 

Chinese economic data has continued to weigh on oil prices, with Beijing’s rate cut earlier this week failing to ease demand jitters. Additionally, JP Morgan is expecting slowing demand for “mobility fuels” in China. Major banks continue to slash China growth forecasts. 

"Saudi and Russian output cuts have been largely negated by weakening crude demand from China that appeared to develop last month and is apt to continue through the rest of the summer," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois, was quoted as saying by Reuters. 

Last week, the EIA reported an inventory draw of 6 million barrels for the week to August 11, compared to the previous week’s 5.9-million-barrel build, despite the fact that refiners had boosted run rates and exports were soaring, with U.S. oil output at its highest level since COVID. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, the 6-million-barrel draw countered the similar-volume build, lending some bullishness and making this week’s inventory data more poignant. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Cheniere Energy Strikes LNG Supply Deal With BASF

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com